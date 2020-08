1 / 8





Jacqueline Fernandez throwback images with international star Katy Perry

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to have a good time her first quarantine birthday. The actress turns 35 at the moment. Lately, she has been giving followers a glimpse into her private life by way of her social media. She made her debut with Sujay Ghosh’s Aladin in 2009, the place she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Later, she was part of profitable movies like Murder 2 (2011), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Dishoom (2016) to call a couple of. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a great rapport with one another and have additionally labored collectively within the films Kick and Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez was staying at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse over the previous few months with others through the lockdown. Jacqueline even shot for the track Tere Bina with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse and sometimes used to share movies and images from the identical. On the skilled entrance, the actress was final seen within the net movie Mrs. Serial Killer, which launched in May 2020. She manages to appeal her followers now and again along with her magnificence and charisma on display screen aside from her impeccable fashion. Today, check out these images of the actress with singer Katy Perry from final 12 months.



Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani