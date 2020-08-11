Why Jennifer Aniston Refuses to Renew Her Driver’s License This Year

The 12 months 2020 is popping right into a 12 months that many wish to rapidly neglect.

For Friends star Jennifer Aniston, it’s no totally different. The star of the hit NBC comedy has, in her personal method, drawn the road on the 12 months that started off with a lot promise.

Move on, 2020, simply transfer on.

2020 has claimed the ‘Friends’ reunion indefinitely

The transfer this 12 months of Friends to HBO Max was acquired with sighs of aid and shouts of pleasure. It was surpassed solely by the announcement by the cable large of a Friends reunion, the dream each fan of the long-lasting comedy had been holding out for.

Plans had been made for the reunion to happen in entrance of a reside viewers in March 2020. Coronavirus (COVID-19) arrived and the reunion needed to await the protection of all. It was rescheduled for May 2020 however as soon as once more needed to be delayed for a similar cause.

Speaking with Deadline in August 2020, Aniston, 51, refused to get down about it.

“It’s going to be super,” she mentioned. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”

The ‘Friends’ star has little interest in getting a license this 12 months

The Just Go With It star went on in her dialog to clarify that 2020 has been for her, the 12 months of what might have been and wasn’t.

What Aniston is declaring it gained’t be is the 12 months of a renewed driver’s license for her. The actor, who portrayed Rachel Green on Friends, is doing what it takes to keep away from seeing “2020” on her license.

“I’m supposed to renew my driver’s license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it,” she informed Deadline. “I just want to get 2020 out and behind us.”

Jennifer Aniston is encouraging followers to make their votes depend this 12 months

One factor the actor desires to be recognized for in 2020, nonetheless? Getting as many individuals to vote as attainable.

She posted just lately on Instagram, which she simply joined within the final 12 months, to assist the #WomenSupportingWomen problem.

Posting a black-and-white photograph, Aniston wrote a heartfelt message for the ladies in her life – and urging her followers to vote.

“Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today,” she mentioned. “Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn’t love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀

“And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same.”

“The election is right around the corner,” she continued, “and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!”

