Will Smith: Off The Deep End | TV channel, time, reside stream, how one can watch Shark Week 2020

It’s Shark Week 2020, and Will Smith is on the record of celebrities doing TV specials for this yr’s sharks-on-TV extravaganza with “Will Smith: Off The Deep End.” Other visitor stars all through the week this yr embody Shaquille O’Neal, Adam DeVine and Snoop Dogg.

“Will Smith: Off The Deep End” will air on Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel. Visit the Discovery Channel finder to see what channel to tune into in your native cable supplier. It may also be reside streamed on fuboTV, Sling and Hulu with Live TV.

Will Smith will dive into shark-infested waters and confront his fears of the open seas and the ocean’s fiercest predators on this 1-hour particular. In a 2019 episode of Smith’s “Bucket List” Facebook collection, the actor revealed his deep concern of sharks ever since watching the 1978 basic “Jaws.” He additionally confronted these fears and dove in with tiger sharks throughout that episode, and whereas Discovery has saved a good lid on what we are able to anticipate from the Shark Week particular, the thrill-seeking actor is prone to push the envelope much more.

Here’s what you could know to tune in:

What: “Will Smith: Off The Deep End” Shark Week particular

Who: Will Smith and possibly some sharks

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: fuboTV (free trial), Hulu with Live TV and Sling.

The particular can even be rebroadcast on Discovery on Wednesday, August 12 at 1:00 a.m. and on Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Here’s the remainder of the remaining Shark Week 2020 schedule on Discovery. All instances ET:

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks – Tuesday, August 11 at eight p.m.

Will Smith: Off The Deep End – Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m.

Great White Serial Killer Extinction Tuesday, August 11 at 10 p.m.

Monsters Under the Bridge – Wednesday, August 12 at eight p.m.

Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair – Wednesday, August 12 at 9 p.m.

Great White Double Trouble – Wednesday, August 12 at 10 p.m.

Air Jaws 2020 – Thursday, August 13 at eight p.m.

Sharkadelic Summer – Thursday, August 13 at 9 p.m.

Mako Nation – Thursday, August 13 at 10 p.m.

Alien Sharks: First Contact – Friday, August 14 at eight p.m.

Lair of the Great White – Friday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

Tiger Shark King – Friday, August 14 at 10 p.m.

I Was Prey – Friday, August 14 at 11 p.m.

Sharks of Ghost Island – Saturday, August 15 at eight p.m.

Wicked Sharks – Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m.

Sharks Gone Wild 3 – Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m.

I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep – Saturday, August 15 at 11 p.m.

Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2 – Sunday, August 16 at eight p.m.