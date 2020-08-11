Will Smith to provide Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot based mostly on tremendous fan’s viral YouTube ‘trailer’

WILL Smith is buying a dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, based mostly on a fan-made YouTube trailer.

The 2019 three-minute “trailer” for Bel-Air reimagined the comedy as a drama, with lead character Will arrested for gun possession and despatched to Bel-Air by his mother for a “second likelihood.”

9 Morgan Cooper’s fan-made trailer is being become a full drama sequence

9 It is reimagining of the unique comedy Credit: NBCUniversal – Getty

There, he meets new greatest buddy Jazz, a romantic love curiosity – and Uncle Phil reminds him that in his home, he’s “the legislation”.

Morgan Cooper created the trailer and it caught the eye of Will, who’s now hoping to promote the thought to a community.

Sources advised The Hollywood Reporter that Will and Morgan have been working collectively on the drama for greater than a yr, and “Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are among the many streamers who’re bidding on the potential sequence.”

Morgan will “script, direct and be credited as a co-EP.”

9 The sequence will likely be set in 2020

9 Will is shipped to Bel-Air after being foud with a gun in his possession

9 Uncle Phil bailed him out

9 But he now has to regulate to a really completely different life

Quincy Jones and Benny Medina are returning as govt producers, in addition to creators Andy & Susan Borowitz.

The authentic present ran for six years and led to 1996, but it surely has attracted a brand new youthful viewers because of reruns and Netflix, which is streaming all 148 episodes.

In the hit comedy, Will performs a street-smart teen despatched to stay along with his aunt and uncle in a swanky mansion.

It was one of many first mainstream TV reveals that includes an virtually solely black solid — and it had a giant cultural affect.

9 Will Smith will work behind the scenes on the brand new sequence Credit: Getty Images – Getty

9 The present had an enormous cultural affect Credit: Kobal Collection – Rex Features

In May, the solid reunited on Will’s Snapchat sequence Will From Home, the place all of them paid tribute to James Avery, who performed the unique Uncle Phil.

Watching a montage of footage that includes the actor, who died in 2014 following problems after open-heart surgical procedure aged 68, the celebrities had been visibly moved.

Will stated: “That just makes me teary.”

9 The solid reunited in May Credit: Instagram

The solid have all the time insisted they’d by no means reboot the present, particularly after the demise of Avery.

During the interview, Will revealed that regardless of all his achievements in Hollywood, the sitcom that set him on the trail to fame continues to be the topic followers ask him about probably the most.