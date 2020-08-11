Zac Efron Set to Star in ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake – Watch

Aslam Khattar
August 11, 2020

Zac Efron is on board to star in ‘Three Men and a Baby,’ a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney.

