Zack Snyder Hints At His Version Of Justice League vs. Superman With New Image

Warner Bros’ Justice League director Zack Snyder teases new Snyder Cut footage that includes the DC heroes dealing with off towards Superman (Henry Cavill). As initially envisioned by Snyder, Justice League united the superheroes launched within the DC Extended Universe, together with Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. However, when Snyder exited Justice League, Warner Bros. introduced in Joss Whedon to helm the reshoots and finalize the theatrical minimize of the movie. The ensuing film was removed from Snyder’s authentic imaginative and prescient and followers of the filmmaker started campaigning for the Snyder Cut to be launched.

Although many thought it was a longshot for Warner Bros. to comply with launch the alternate minimize of the superhero team-up movie, the director himself introduced the Justice League Snyder Cut will launch on HBO Max subsequent 12 months. Since then, the director has been hyping up his model of the film with new pictures and movies. Just final month, Snyder unveiled Justice League footage of Superman in his black go well with, and, previous to that, a clip of Wonder Woman discovering Darkseid’s historical past. Now the director teases a number of the footage that can be included within the trailer debuting at DC FanDome subsequent week.

On Twitter, Snyder posted a photograph from the edit bay the place he is engaged on the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer forward of its launch on the DC FanDome digital occasion on Saturday, August 22. On the display within the photograph, the ft of a number of the superheroes will be seen, together with Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg. Considering the situation the place the superheroes appear to be, it hints that Snyder’s model of the Justice League battling a resurrected Superman can be included within the Snyder Cut trailer. Take a have a look at the photograph beneath.

Source: Zack Snyder/Twitter

