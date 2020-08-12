10 music-related movies to binge on a wet day

We’re not precisely having the perfect summer time of our lives, weather-wise (and in any other case, let’s face it) – and with the reside leisure trade at a standstill, it means there’s much more sitting at residence and watching TV.

If you are on the lookout for a movie that is music-related however not essentially a live performance movie or a documentary, we have chosen ten that we love and extremely suggest.

1) THIS IS… SPINAL TAP

The large daddy of musical comedy films continues to be 100% hilarious 36 years after its launch. A movie that subtly (or not-so-subtly) took the mickey out of self-important and pretentious rock bands, the rockumentary adopted the fortunes of fictional heavy metallic band Spinal Tap and is one to observe again and again.

2) POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING

If you are on the lookout for one thing to tickle your funnybone, that is it. This mockumentary, courtesy of the always-brilliant The Lonely Island, is to pop music what Spinal Tap was to rock; a whole piss-take of artists like Justin Bieber and his ilk. Andy Samberg performs pop star Conner Friel aka Conner4Real, whose want to carry on to his fame reaches more and more determined lengths. It’s very foolish and really humorous, and options cameos by everybody from Ringo Starr to Mariah Carey to Bieber himself.

3) AMADEUS

At over three hours lengthy, it’s kind of of an epic – however ‘Amadeus’ is ideal for a wet afternoon on the sofa. It tells the (fictionalised) story of Italian composer Antonio Salieri and his rivalry with the (very annoying) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 18th century Vienna. Everything about this movie – from the appearing, the music and the costumes – is excellent.

4) THE COMMITMENTS

﻿

This movie wants no introduction – and with the latest unhappy passing of Alan Parker, it is a good a time as any for a re-watch. Simply put, it is each probably the greatest Irish movies and the perfect musical movies of all time: hilarious and melancholic in equal measure. It by no means will get outdated.

5) FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

We need to admit that this movie completely handed us by when it was first launched in 2016, regardless of our timeless devotion to Meryl Streep and the truth that she was Oscar-nominated for this position. Having lastly seen it just lately, nevertheless, it is a actually improbable movie. Streep performs the titular real-life socialite, an novice soprano with numerous cash and delusions of expertise; Hugh Grant performs her devoted supervisor and companion attempting to maintain her from embarrassing herself. It’s a very beautifully-weighted movie in all respects.

6) WHIPLASH

You do not need to be into jazz to take pleasure in this excellent movie in regards to the energy wrestle between budding drummer Miles Teller and his hard-assed bandleader, performed to perfection by J.Okay. Simmons. Heck, you do not even need to be into music. It’s simply a wonderful movie, with great performances and a improbable story. It’s snappy, brilliantly shot, superbly instructed and extremely satisfying. It additionally trumps Damien Chazelle’s ‘La La Land’ by a mile, in case you ask us. Have we satisfied you but? Just watch it.

7) ROCKETMAN

We’re gonna be sincere with you right here: personally, we thought ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was absolute muck. Luckily, this movie primarily based on Elton John’s bonkers life saved the ‘musical biopic’ style from implosion. Taron Egerton is extremely convincing as John as he navigates the loopy music world, fame, habit and complicated private relationships. Oh, and he may also sing – which makes the musical side much more pleasurable. Some of the set items are actually spectacular, too; it is only a completely satisfying movie.

8) ALMOST FAMOUS

We nonetheless have an actual mushy spot for Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical 2000 movie, which noticed Patrick Fugit taking part in a teenage music journalist being swept alongside on tour with fictional Fleetwood Mac-style band Stillwater. Worth it for that ‘Tiny Dancer’ singalong alone.

9) WALK THE LINE

Telling the story of a music legend like Johnny Cash isn’t any simple feat, however not solely did James Mangold accomplish that along with his 2005 movie, however Joaquin Phoenix completely nailed the Man in Black’s persona. A completely entertaining and extremely well-made movie that was fairly trustworthy to the nation music icon’s vibrant life story.

10) CONTROL

﻿

You do not must be a Joy Division fan to take pleasure in ‘Control’, but it surely definitely helps to know at the least a few of their backstory. The Manchester band have gone down in music historical past due to their timeless albums ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Control’; this movie instructed the tragic story of their intense frontman Ian Curtis amid the band’s rise to fame. Shot in suitably austere tones by photographer and music video director Anton Corbijn, it is an usually bleak however stunning movie.