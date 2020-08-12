“After the automobile crash I believed I would by no means come again to music”

If you pop Kiesza’s identify into Google, the autogenerated searches embody ‘Is Kiesza still alive?’ and ‘What happened to Kiesza?’. The solutions are: sure, she’s again with an excellent new album; and, nicely, it’s an extended story.

The electropop star – aka US-based Canadian Kiesa Rae Ellestad – topped the UK charts along with her kinetic debut hit ‘Hideaway’ again in 2014. It’s one-take video and attendant album ‘Sound Of A Woman’ showcased dancing and songwriting prowess that made Kiesza one of many decade’s most promising stars. It captured the eye of Madonna, who in 2014 shared a social media clip of herself to dancing to the hit single.

31-year-old Keisza will launch her ’80s pop-inspired second file, ‘Crave’, on Friday (August 14). She had deliberate to file album two shortly after ‘Sound Of A Woman’, earlier than ascending to pop’s massive leagues. Then, in 2017, a critical automobile accident and resultant mind damage left her unable to maneuver, sing or carry out. In reality, she was unable to do something in any respect, hobbled by crippling complications and continual ache and compelled into isolation for months on finish. She likens the ache to water torture, besides “if you can imagine that every water drop hurts, and it won’t ever subside. It’s like having like a 20-out-of-10 headache every day”.

Her mind damage additionally brought on persona modifications (“I’m much calmer now,” she says) and hallucinations. “I’ve literally had sensations where I felt like parts of my arm were on fire, and I’d just have to wait it out,” she explains. “I’d see purple orbs; blobs that would just float around. And what was crazy is they weren’t random – there was a structure to them. It felt like I’d removed a firewall in my brain and I was seeing everything I couldn’t see before.”

Kiesza has all the time been product of robust stuff. After an outdoorsy childhood in Calgary, California, she joined the Navy and later labored as a crusing teacher. It was on ships that she honed her craft as a performer, whether or not idly singing to herself whereas “polishing guns and boots” or singing lullabies to ship fellow crew members off to sleep. Her Damascene conversion to a music profession occurred on the seven seas. “I was on a tall ship sailing to Hawaii with the intention of extending and going to Japan, you know, as a sailor,” she says. “But I gave up on that, because I had just started writing. I sent a demo to a music college and got accepted. It felt like a calling.”

Success got here extra shortly than she anticipated because of the infectious ‘Hideaway’. “It’s funny, because I had a gut feeling when I wrote ‘Hideaway’,” she says. “Someone said, ‘Oh, I’d love to pitch this to Mariah Carey’ – and that’s a dream – but I said no. I knew it had to be me; it was meant to be me. I just followed that feeling.”

If the primary period of Kiesza’s pop profession was an journey, her restoration has been her life’s hardest work, taking her coast to coast within the USA and giving her pause for introspection, understanding and willpower. And, it needs to be mentioned, embracing some attention-grabbing therapies. At one level in her restoration, when Kiesza was residing in LA hippie mecca Topanga Canyon with the intention to be near her cousin, she employed the companies of a spirit animal healer, who spoke to a horse spirit in Kiesza’s head, a frog spirit in her foot and a zebra spirit in her again. The latter apparently recognized a blockage in Kiesza’s backbone, which was later confirmed and corrected by a chiropractor.

“And she prescribed me to listen to saxophone music, which is interesting,” says Kiesza. Interesting sufficient to place them on the brand new album? “I thought about it,” she says.

The artist admits she was pressured to face the truth that she might by no means carry out once more. “It took about six months for me to get to a point where I allowed myself to believe that I might not ever come back to a music career,” she says now. “My whole identity was wrapped around music.”

Thanks to the encouragement of collaborator and good friend Chris Malinchak – an artist who had a UK Number 2 hit with 2012’s ‘So Good To Me’ – plus loads of grit of her personal, Kiesza managed to push via the ache. Not solely did she write new music, she additionally performed low-key gigs too, utilizing the one instrument that didn’t give her a headache – the ukulele. Playing the miniature instrument mirrored itself within the music she was making. “No matter how sad a song you sing, if you play it on a ukulele it still feels happy,” she notes.

Chris’s bedside method was to offer Kiesza as a lot time as she wanted, whereas being able to seize inspiration when it struck. “Chris had some experience with people who had had brain injuries from his past,” Kiesza says. “He and his mom made a room in their house for me, and brought me to New York. Basically, I would sleep for endless hours, and if there were even 10 minutes where I had an idea, he’d help me get it out as fast as I could. It would wipe me out for another five days. He would bring me bone broth, cook food and care for me. I have never experienced friendship like that.”

Recovery remains to be very a lot a work-in-progress (”I’m nonetheless truly attempting to get again to a degree the place I can learn correctly,” she says) but when placing out an album in any respect is a significant achievement for somebody who’s confronted trials like she has, placing out an album pretty much as good as ‘Crave’ is virtually a miracle. And having discovered of her story you’d be stunned to listen to how upbeat – and dancefloor-ready – her new music is.

“It definitely is an ode to that ‘80s vibe that a few people are starting to do,” she says. “But I’ll just say that a couple of tunes I wrote during the ‘Hideaway’ era – so I was definitely ahead of my time!”

The expertise has left her nicely outfitted to vocalise the emotions we’re all having in 2020 – loss, isolation, frustration and nervousness. “What I learned the most about human nature from my time in isolation myself is that we really don’t like to be out of control,” she says. “And I think the hardest part for a lot of us right now is that we’re out of control of the situation, and that’s scary.”

But, she says, there’s a silver lining – private development. “As we’re running around outside, we’re not paying attention to what’s going on within us. And when we’re locked up in our homes, we can’t distract ourselves, so all of this starts coming up to the surface. If you do actually kind of take these feelings head on, you grow exponentially.”

‘Crave’ is launched through Island Records on Friday (August 14)