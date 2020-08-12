Bard College Conservatory of Music Appoints Violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony to Faculty

In addition to personal educating, Shaham and Anthony will coach chamber music and lead common grasp courses.

The Bard College Conservatory of Music has introduced the school appointments of violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony. Shaham, one of the vital celebrated violinists of his technology, performs usually with the Berlin Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and New York Philharmonic, amongst many others. With an intensive recording profession of greater than two dozen concerto and solo CDs, he’s a Grammy Award winner and recipient of Gramophone’s Editor’s Choice award. Anthony is an acclaimed worldwide performer, showing usually with the Houston, Seattle, and San Diego symphony orchestras and performing all through North America, Europe, Australia, India, and Asia. An avid and completed chamber musician, she seems usually at La Jolla’s SummerFest and the Aspen Music Festival.

“I’m so excited to welcome Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony to the school of the Bard Conservatory,” mentioned Bard Conservatory Dean Tan Dun. “Their musical excellence and dedication to educating shall be a present to the complete Conservatory neighborhood.”

In addition to personal educating, Shaham and Anthony will coach chamber music and lead common grasp courses. Shaham and Anthony will carry out usually at Bard with the Bard Conservatory orchestra or TON and in chamber music and recital settings.

About Gil Shaham:

Gil Shaham is likely one of the foremost violinists of our time; his flawless approach mixed together with his inimitable heat and generosity of spirit has solidified his renown as an American grasp. The Grammy Award winner, additionally named Musical America’s Instrumentalist of the Year, is wanted all through the world for concerto appearances with main orchestras and conductors, and usually offers recitals and seems with ensembles on the world’s nice live performance phases and on the most prestigious festivals.

Highlights of current years embody the acclaimed recording and performances of J. S. Bach’s full sonatas and partitas for solo violin. In the approaching seasons, along with championing these solo works, he’ll be part of his very long time duo accomplice, pianist Akira Eguchi, in recitals all through North America, Europe, and Asia.

Appearances with orchestra usually embody the Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris, and San Francisco Symphony, in addition to multiyear residencies with the orchestras of Montreal, Stuttgart, and Singapore. With orchestra, Shaham continues his exploration of “Violin Concertos of the 1930s,” together with the works of Barber, Bartok, Berg, Korngold, and Prokofiev, amongst others.

Shaham has greater than two dozen concerto and solo CDs to his identify, incomes a number of Grammys, a Grand Prix du Disque, Diapason d’Or, and Gramophone Editor’s Choice. Many of those recordings seem on Canary Classics, the label he based in 2004. His CDs embody 1930s Violin Concertos, Sarasate: Virtuoso Violin Works, Elgar: Violin Concerto, Hebrew Melodies, The Butterfly Lovers, and lots of extra. His most up-to-date recording within the 1930s Violin Concertos collection, Vol. 2, consists of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and Bartok’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and was nominated for a Grammy Award. He will launch a brand new recording of Beethoven and Brahms concertos with The Knights in 2020.

Shaham was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, in 1971. He moved together with his dad and mom to Israel, the place he started violin research with Samuel Bernstein of the Rubin Academy of Music on the age of seven, receiving annual scholarships from the America-Israel Cultural Foundation. In 1981, he made debuts with the Jerusalem Symphony and Israel Philharmonic, and the next 12 months, took first prize in Israel’s Claremont Competition. He then grew to become a scholarship scholar at Juilliard, and in addition studied at Columbia University. He was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1990 and, in 2008, he obtained the coveted Avery Fisher Prize. In 2012, he was named Instrumentalist of the Year by Musical America. Shaham performs on an Antonio Stradivari violin, Cremona c1719, with the help of Rare Violins In Consortium Artists and Benefactors Collaborative. He lives in New York City together with his spouse, violinist Adele Anthony, and their three kids.

About Adele Anthony:

Since her triumph at Denmark’s 1996 Carl Nielsen International Violin Competition, Adele Anthony has loved an acclaimed and increasing worldwide profession. As a soloist with orchestra and in recital, in addition to an lively chamber music participant, Anthony has carried out all through North America, Europe, Australia, India, and Asia.

In addition to appearances with all six symphonies of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, current highlights embody performances with the symphony orchestras of Houston, San Diego, Seattle, Fort Worth, and Indianapolis, in addition to the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. An avid chamber music participant, Anthony seems usually on the La Jolla SummerFest and Aspen Music Festival. Her wide-ranging repertoire extends from the baroque of Bach and Vivaldi to modern works by Ross Edwards, Arvo Pärt, and Philip Glass.

Anthony’s recording work consists of releases with Sejong Soloists, Eric Ewazen, Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra (Albany); a recording of Philip Glass’s Violin Concerto with Takuo Yuasa and the Ulster Orchestra (Naxos); Arvo Pärt’s Tabula rasa with Gil Shaham, Neeme Järvi, and the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Deutsche Grammophon); and her newest recording of the Sibelius Violin Concerto and Ross Edwards’s Maninyas with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (Canary Classics/ABC Classics).

Photo Credit: Luke Ratray and Marcia Ciriello

