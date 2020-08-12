Bel-Air: all the things in regards to the drama reboot of 90s Will Smith comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – and the trailer that impressed it

The new model of the 90s sitcom shall be a lot darker and dramatic (Photo: IMDb)

A latest development in tv is rebooting outdated TV exhibits and giving them a extra trendy or edgy makeover – like Netflix’s method to The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was a darker tackle the 1996 sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The newest present to be getting a gritty reboot is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which catapulted Will Smith to fame.

Why is Fresh Prince of Bel Air being rebooted?

Sign up to our each day e-newsletter The i e-newsletter minimize by way of the noise

The trailer sees the character initially performed by Smith getting concerned in a combat throughout a recreation of basketball, and being caught with a gun by the police. His mom sends him to stay together with his uncle and aunt in Bel Air, Los Angeles, in hopes of giving Will a greater shot at life.

The darker model of the sitcom appears to dive deeper into conflicts like class and race struggles, and the way Will adapts to his new life. The 4 minute trailer was posted to YouTube on 10 March 2019, and went viral.

Will Smith himself launched a video on 26 April 2019 on his YouTube channel titled How I Really Feel About That BEL-Air Trailer which noticed the actor in an interview with Cooper, the director behind the reimagined trailer.

Smith closely praised the trailer, calling it “an idea that is brilliant” and “The Fresh Prince for the next generation.”

The Hollywood Reporter states that the dramatic reboot of the present has “been in the works for more than a year after the four-minute clip went viral when it was posted in March 2019 and caught Smith’s attention.”

Who is concerned within the reboot?

The present shall be a co-production between Universal TV and Will Smith’s personal firm Westbrook Studios. Cooper shall be a director, co-writer and co-EP on the sequence.

Chris Collins (The Wire, Crash, Sons of Anarchy) is ready to behave as showrunner, government producer and is alleged to be co-writing the script, alongside Cooper.

Original sequence producers Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, in addition to creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, are all reported to be returning as government producers.

The reboot is presently being shopped round to completely different streaming providers, with sources reportedly telling The Hollywood Reporter that Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are among the many providers bidding on the sequence.

HBO Max is the present streaming dwelling for the unique sitcom.

What is Fresh Prince of Bel-Air about?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was an American sitcom sequence which ran for six seasons, from 1990 to 1996.

The present starred Will Smith as a fictionalised model of himself, an adolescent from West Philadelphia who is distributed to stay together with his rich aunt and uncle of their Bel Air mansion after getting right into a combat in his hometown.