Blackpink staff with Selena Gomez for brand spanking new single

Single accessible August 28th

Global pop sensations Blackpink have introduced that multi-platinum singer/songwriter Selena Gomez will seem on their forthcoming single. Due out on August 28th, the brand new single will function the second single from the Ok-Pop group’s extremely anticipated debut album, set for launch by way of YG Entertainment/Interscope Records on October 2nd. Merch bundles for the album can be found now at Blackpink’s web site.

The new single will arrive because the follow-up to “How You Like That” — a trap-pop anthem that surpassed a staggering 100 million streams on Spotify in underneath a month. The lead single from its first full-length studio effort, “How You Like That” debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early July, making them the Ok-pop act with the second-highest variety of Hot 100 entries in chart historical past. Meanwhile, the mind-blowing visible for “How You Like That” grew to become the quickest video in YouTube historical past to cross ten million likes and shattered the YouTube file for many views throughout the first 24 hours.

Since first bursting onto the scene in 2016, Blackpink has redefined the chances of Ok-pop, transcending all categorization and ascending to international stardom. With their unstoppably catchy single “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” the South Korean quartet broke the file for highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 debut by an all-female Ok-pop act, whereas its head-turning video surpassed ten million views in simply six hours and racked up 36.2 million views in someday.

Discovered by YG Entertainment, Blackpink is comprised of JISOO, JENNIE, LISA, and ROSÉ: 4 immensely charismatic vocalists, dancers, and burgeoning vogue icons. Released in 2016, their debut “Square One” rapidly proved their crossover energy; in 2018, “Square One” climbed to No. 40 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. Several months after “Square One” hit the charts, YG Entertainment and Interscope Records introduced a world partnership for Blackpink, paving the best way for the group’s worldwide breakthrough. With their EP Kill This Love arriving in April 2019, Blackpink additional boosted their reputation by efficiently finishing a world tour and changing into the primary Ok-pop woman group to carry out at Coachella, the biggest music pageant within the U.S.

Author: Buddy Iahn Buddy Iahn based The Music Universe when he determined to juxtapose his love of net design and music. As a lifelong drummer, he determined to take a hiatus from taking part in music to report it. The web site started as a enjoyable undertaking in 2013 to one of many high impartial information websites.