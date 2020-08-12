Brad Pitt, Adele flirting, continually hanging out, speaking on the telephone: Rumor

Brad Pitt has been linked to a slew of girls since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

And the newest A-lister that’s rumored to be flirting with Brad Pitt is Adele.

Brad Pitt, Adele’s alleged flirty relationship

According to New Idea, Adele has been placing herself extra on the market romantically. And the singer, allegedly, caught up a little bit of banter with Pitt.

“Brad not only thinks she’s beautiful, but she has him in stitches of laughter whenever they hang out or chat on the phone. She’s got a potty mouth which appeals to Brad given his conservative upbringing,” the supply stated.

Brad Pitt frightened that Adele isn’t that curious about him?

The insider additionally stated that Pitt hopes that issues between him and Adele might progress. However, he’s, allegedly, unsure if Adele feels the identical approach about him.

Even although the 2 are, allegedly, flirting, the dad of six is getting the impression that Adele doesn’t need to cool down anytime quickly.

Adele introduced her separation from Simon Konecki in September 2019. Five months later, they formally filed for divorce.

The exes tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2016. And they’ve a son collectively.

Before the tabloid printed a doubtful story about Brad Pitt and Adele, the 2 had been linked to different personalities.

Adele, Prince Harry relationship rumors

Tabloids have been linking Adele to Prince Harry for months now. In May, Woman’s Day claimed that Adele and Prince Harry’s closeness is upsetting Meghan Markle.

An unnamed supply claimed that Markle has been very busy since she moved to Los Angeles, and he or she barely has time for her husband.

Adele, then again, lives near the Sussexes and he or she’s, allegedly, all the time out there for Prince Harry.

“Enter Adele, who lives five minutes away from them in Beverly Hills now and has issued an open invitation for Harry to come over and enjoy her open bar. She and Harry get along famously, and he reverts to his cheeky, party-loving ways around her. You can’t help yourself around her – she has a wicked sense of humor and loves a pint – just the type Harry used to love hanging around with,” the supply stated.

Angelina Jolie spying on her ex-husband?

Earlier this month, Pitt was as soon as once more linked to Alia Shawkat although the actress already stated that they’re simply pals.

Life & Style claimed that Jolie was asking her youngsters to spy on Pitt every time he’s with Shawkat.

However, none of those claims are true. Brad Pitt is simply pals with Adele and Shawkat. And Adele isn’t flirting with Prince Harry.

Images used courtesy of Marc E. / CC BY Marc E. / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) and Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock