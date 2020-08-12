Brandy ‘B7’ Album Review

B7 is Brandy’s best work in properly over a decade.

Brandy Norwood has had ups and downs in her almost three a long time as a singer-songwriter and producer; a tv persona and movie and stage actress; and a mannequin and function mannequin. Her tv debut as Danesha, the sensible and no-nonsense daughter of the titular character of comedian Thea Vidale’s beloved if short-lived 1993 ABC sitcom Thea, set the tempo for a decade spent elevating the profile of Black women and youths on tv. Many Black reveals featured a wise-cracking daughter or little sister — flash again to Regina King as Brenda Jenkins in 227 or Tempest Bledsoe and Raven-Symoné as Vanessa and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show — however Brandy’s starring function within the 1996 UPN present Moesha, which made its long-overdue Netflix debut this month, centered her character’s struggles as a caring, thoughtful woman navigating highschool, becoming a member of reveals like Sister, Sister in giving Black women the sort of dimensionality that, up till that time, had principally been reserved for the boys.

Moesha was an overachiever, however she was removed from excellent. She might be imply to associates. She may lose sight of what actually mattered in her quest to excel at no matter endeavor she utilized herself to. The present was a extra down-to-earth portrayal of a Black American household than the Cosbys, Brooklyn brownstone house owners with jazz legends for household associates (though, to be honest, it’s by no means defined how Moesha is aware of Jodeci in “Million Boy March,” the season-one episode the place she will get the North Carolina singing group to carry out at a church fundraiser). Her dad and stepmom have been stern, onerous employees, however they generally screwed up. Set within the predominately Black southern California neighborhood of Leimert Park, Moesha depicted a extra working-class Los Angeles than, say, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, whose mansion was strolling distance from ranch land and the post-presidential house of Ronald and Nancy Reagan.

What was true of Brandy’s early performing exploits was additionally true of her music. Like Moesha, Brandy’s 1994 self-titled debut album added hip-hop taste to healthful emotional fare, balancing versatility with a really particular sense of time and place. The breakout single, “I Wanna Be Down,” is unmistakably a doc of the West Coast G-funk period; “Baby” appears sensible to future developments in hip-hop soul that are inclined to get credited to Mary J. Blige’s My Life and Faith Evans’s Faith, albums Brandy beat to the punch by a number of months. All these items lives on in samples; the Chance the Rapper and Shawn Mendes collaboration “Ballin Flossin” borrowed a few of “I Wanna Be Down,” as did Burial’s “Fostercare.” Drake repurposed the album interlude “I Dedicate” for “Fire & Desire” off Views; Playa interpolated a little bit of “Baby” in “I’ll B 2 C U.”





Where a much less adventurous artist would possibly keep on with the profitable crew for the follow-up, Brandy took an opportunity on then up-and-coming producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, recent off a string of placements on Mary’s Share My World album (together with “I Can Love You” with Lil’ Kim). The duo hit the bottom working on 1998’s Never Say Never, a multiplatinum hit parade that includes the ’90s R&B classics “Top of the World,” “The Boy Is Mine,” “Have You Ever?,” and “Angel in Disguise.” Landing a 12 months after Brandy made historical past as Disney’s first Black princess, having been picked by Whitney Houston to steer the 1997 movie model of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Never Say Never introduced Norwood as a real polymath, a singer and actor who dabbled in manufacturing. When she made it out of 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in a single piece, a rarity for a Black actor in a horror movie as a lot then as now, it appeared there was nothing she couldn’t do. Mattel’s 1999 launch of the Brandy Barbie doll confirmed simply how far a Black woman who grew up singing within the church choir may get. For some time, Norwood was America’s sweetheart.

The aughts have been a rollercoaster for Brandy. After six seasons, UPN abruptly canceled Moesha in 2001. But the subsequent 12 months, Norwood landed an MTV Diary miniseries documenting her relationship with erstwhile collaborator Robert “Big Bert” Smith, her first being pregnant, and her forthcoming album Full Moon. Brandy: Special Delivery was the primary of many reality-TV engagements for Norwood, who was later tapped for the decide’s panel within the first season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, then starred alongside her brother, Ray J, and her mother and father in VH1’s Brandy and Ray J: Family Business. (Ray J took to the VH1 jobs in a manner that gave the impression to be a little bit beneath Brandy. He didn’t develop up with the burden of being a job mannequin to youngsters. He appeared to be having extra enjoyable because the prize in For the Love of Ray J and in his persevering with function because the resident court docket jester of Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood than he did in a decade-long singing profession, as pleasurable as “One Wish” and “Wait a Minute” would possibly nonetheless be.) The talent-show gig and Brandy’s run of gold- and platinum-selling albums and singles ended abruptly when, driving alongside L.A.’s 405 freeway in December of 2006, the singer by chance struck the automobile in entrance of her, killing the motive force.

She wasn’t charged with against the law, and she or he settled out of court docket with the sufferer’s household in 2009, however Brandy struggled to climate the outrage and the crude car-crash humor now connected to her identify. Her music additionally suffered. After 2002’s respectable Rodney Jerkins redux Full Moon and 2004’s Afrodisiac, the place Timbaland and Kanye West have been introduced in to embrace the adventurous sounds of R&B within the early aughts, Brandy reunited with Darkchild for the periods that will develop into 2008’s Human, a crucial and industrial failure that banked unwisely on flat writing and cloying pop and adult-contemporary sounds. 2012’s Two Eleven overcorrected by sending for hitmakers like Mike Will Made-It and Bangladesh, however the lack of Norwood’s good friend and mentor Whitney Houston and a label scenario that will be described in a 2016 lawsuit as “bullying” solid an unwelcome shadow of darkness over the album. The demise of veteran songwriter and producer LaShawn Daniels (“Top of the World,” “The Boy Is Mine,” “What About Us?,” “One Wish,” and hits by Destiny’s Child, Whitney, and Michael Jackson) final fall was one other onerous hit.





This 12 months, the singer often called the “vocal Bible” steps out from underneath the darkish clouds that lengthy plagued her profession. This month’s B7 is a reintroduction, Brandy’s best work in properly over a decade. Working with the late Daniels and New Jersey author and producer Darhyl “DJ” Camper, Jr. (Big Sean’s “Guap,” Mary J. Blige’s hip-hop soul comeback singles “Love Yourself” and “Thick of It”), Brandy proves she will grasp with the gauzy, nostalgic sounds of 2020 R&B. “Guilt dealt me tragedy inside, ate me alive,” she sings on “Lucid Dreams,” a swell of pillowy low finish and flowing water. “I wanted to die.” Opener “Saving All My Love” cries out for peace: “Long time, I was brokenhearted/ Heartache, I’m guarded/ A target, goddamn/ Can we let me live?” B7 imagines what that unburdened life would possibly appear like, from “Rather Be,” a breathy name to a love curiosity to contemplate settling down, to “High Heels,” a life-affirming duet between Norwood and her 17-year-old daughter, Sy’rai Smith, the place mother reprises her rap alter ego Bran’ Nu for a salute to the subsequent era: “Sy’rai’s my jewel/ All of my pressure created a diamond, and baby, it’s you.”

B7’s present is a mixture of trendy sonics and Brandy’s wealthy vocal, a tone that covers an enormous vary with out feeling overbearing. Think of the hook to Kanye West’s “Bring Me Down,” the place a Brandy choir billows delicately over the monitor like blades on a low-buzzing fan, or Waiting to Exhale’s “Sitting Up in My Room,” the place she skates up effortlessly from a gossamer low finish to full-throated excessive notes. B7 applies these sounds to a seize bag of offbeat productions, from “Say Something,” constructed round a descending keyboard determine that feels nearly unintentional, to the Chance the Rapper collab “Baby Mama,” all triumphant fanfares and entice drums identical to Drake’s “Trophies,” to the disorienting syncopations and snaking synth strains in “Unconditional Oceans” and “Rather Be.” B7 takes probabilities whereas reinforcing what made the previous Brandy classics nice. Let’s hope it doesn’t take one other eight years for the celebrities to realign.