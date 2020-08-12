Brother Martin High School Class of 2020 | Crescent City neighborhood information

The valedictorians of the Class of 2020 at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans are Emmanuel A. Levy, Jarrod P. Lowe, Jackson C. Quintana, Kyle R. Robbins and Carson T. Scott. Diplomas have been awarded throughout graduation workouts July 31 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Levy, the son of Les Levy (’85) and Dr. Jerussa Levy, plans to main in psychology on the pre-med observe on the University of Notre Dame. An AP Scholar and National Merit finalist, he additionally lettered in soccer and lacrosse. He can also be an energetic member in St. Clement of Rome CYO. Levy was a Golden Crusader recipient. During the commencement ceremony, Levy was awarded the Dr. Louis A. Caboche Memorial and the James B. Branton awards.

Lowe, the son of Norman R. Lowe (’80) and Donna C. Lowe, plans to main in finance at LSU. He is an AP Scholar and National Merit finalist. Lowe was a Crimson Shield recipient. During the commencement ceremony, Lowe obtained the English Award.

Quintana, the son of Daniel C. Quintana (‘91) and Misty Quintana, plans to main in finance at Tulane University. He is an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Crusader Band. During the commencement ceremony, Quintana obtained the American History Award.

Robbins, the son of Ryan H. Robbins (‘90) and Stephanie Robbins, plans to main in pre-law research at LSU. He is an AP Scholar and was captain of the varsity soccer workforce.

Scott, the son of Curtis F. Scott III and Cherie Scott, plans to main in finance on the University of Notre Dame. He is an AP Scholar and winner of the Most Valuable Student Scholarship from the Louisiana Elks Association. He is an Eagle Scout and was editor of the literary journal, the Pen and Sword, and a six-year member of the lacrosse workforce. He can also be an energetic member of St. Matthew the Apostle CYO and a recipient of the Knights of Columbus Catholic Youth Leadership Award. Scott was additionally a Crimson Shield recipient.

HONORS GRADUATES: Ethan E. Bosch, Brennan M. Brouillette, Bryce J. Burmaster, Samuel E. Chanove, Bennett T. Clark, Joseph B. Delaney, Alejandro J. Duncan, Ethan C. Dupas, Eric B. Gegenheimer, Sterling W. Heindel, Colin J. Herasymiuk, Scott S. Hew, Bryce G. Kennedy, Kolbe M. Landry, Connor B. Larose, Adam R. Ledet, Nathan P. Levandoske, Nathan Lien, Benjamin J. Melito-Krohn, Ethan J. Moser, Luke A. Rau, Alex L. Rupp, Ethan W. Rupp, Matthew J. Secrest and Reece A. Spinnato.

GRADUATES: Deen S. Ahmed, Luke R. Althage, Hart J. Amlingmeyer, Curt J. Anderson, Gabriel R. Baquedano, Dominick J. Baroni, Jackson Q. Barousse, Elliott A. Baudry, Tijh N. Bell, Abram P. Bernstein, Logan R. Bertot, Brandon W. Binger, Charles A. Blanchard, Connor D. Blenkarn, Joseph M. Bon-Mardion, Nicholas C. Bonura, Alex J. Borrows, Nolan A. Bourgeois, Logan T. Boyce, John M. Breaud II

Blake O. Bufkin, Thomas F. Burgess Jr., Evan J. Camp, Michael J. Cancienne Jr., Cole T. Capitano, Brian Okay. Castanza III, Joshua B. Charles, Andrew J. Choina, Nicholas R. Code, David R. Collier II, Michael G. Collins III, Benjamin B. Coogler, Brad Okay. Corcoran Jr., Patrick G. Corcoran, Gabriel P. Costa, Brandon O. Cotton, Joshua P. Courville, Michael J. Cuccia, Robert S. Curran Jr., Gable R. Dauterive

Devin J. Delsa, Dylan S. Di Costantino, Matthew G. Dickinson, Daniel J. Dietrich, Luke A. Ducoté, Kyle A. Duncan, Trevor J. Duncan, Cade A. Dupuis, Joseph M. Elmer, Tyler J. Elmer, David W. Engelhardt, Ethan P. Evans, Jonathan A. Exposito, Dillon T. Fair, Blaise M. Falcon, Tharuka C. Fernando, Hunter C. Fisette, Cameron C. Frederick, Dylan D. Fremin, Marik J. Gaugis II

Aidan F. Gibson, Caleb T. Giraud, Zachary E. Gonsoulin, William A. Goodwin, Ian T. Gourgues, Austin L. Guercio, Aaron F. Guirovich, Andrew S. Guzman, Kevin Hagans Jr., Noah W. Hargrove, Raymond B. Harney III, Benjamin J. Hebert, Sebastian M. Henry, Cole T. Hernandez, Dwayne A. Heron Jr., Austin M. Hinrichs, Brandon B. Hoang, Connor L. Hoffman, Riley B. Horvath, Samuel P. Hurst

Daniel L. Ineich, Ryan M. Johnson, Bret D. Johnston, Forrest A. Knecht, Noah A. Labbé, Bryan P. Lagarde, Jack T. Landry, Brett S. Larsen, Hunter J. Lassere, Dylan T. Le, Joseph W. Lee, James J. Lemmon Jr., Connor M. Linn, Dylan T. Liuzza, Trevor J. Logrande, Jackson P. Long, John S. Louis, Paul C. Maestri, Timothy J. Maloz Jr., Mason J. Massicot

Seth J. Matthews, Peyton C. Mauterer, Mitchell T. Mayer, Cory Mayley, Jude F. McCaskell, Cayden A. McCoy, Hunter Z. McCrossen, Cory M. McGehee, Donovan J. McGuire, Joshua D. Mendoza, Eric J. Milligan Jr., Paul A. Monaco, Ethan M. Montgomery, Jonah D. Montz, Davonn R. Moore, Willie J. Moore Jr., John E. Morgan III, Jordan L. Nguyen, Caleb C. Nides, Emanuel A. Ochoa

Riku C. Okawauchi, Patrick J. O’Neill Jr., Gabriel L. O’Regan, Campbell J. Owens, Ryan M. Paladino, Joshua A. Payne-Morgan, Bryce A. Pellegrin, Reid S. Perkins, Alexander B. Phillips, Maximus D. Porche, Jacob D. Potter, Adam B. Randolph, Samuel L. Riggan, Dyson W. Roberts Jr., Alfredo Rodriguez Jr., Jacob D. Roy, Collin J. Rupp, Zion J. Sanders, Justin M. Savoie, Luke D. Schexnaildre

Michael D. Schmidt, Mason D. Schmolke, Khristian C. Scott, Joseph M. Sentilles, Kevin M. Sentilles, William C. Serauskas, Jacob B. Sherman, Samuel J. Shields, Patrick E. Simoneaux, Torrance R. Small Jr., Christopher Smith Jr., Cody J. Smith, Salvador W. Soldano Jr., Jake M. Spellman, Mark L. Springler, Blaine G. Starring, Dylan B. Storms, Cole W. Stromboe, Brennan R. Stuprich, Jacob R. Styron

William S. Sundquist, Christian S. Sylvester, Trevor A. Tate, Chance J. Toups, Joseph F. Tucker, Nicholas A. Turner, Ethan G. Vega, William C. Viles, Justus E. Voltolina, Logan J. Waguespack, Jacob T. Ward, Kevin-James Watkins, Jaiden A. Watson, Gabriel B. Watts, Kyle G. West, Ulrick A. Wiley, Dustin T. Williams, Benjamin A. Wilson, Joseph M. Wohlgemuth and Aidan C. Woulfe.