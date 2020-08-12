CeeLo Green calls Nicki Minaj ‘determined’

CeeLo Green has criticised feminine rappers together with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for making trendy music “disappointing on a personal and moral level”.

The “F*** You” singer, who’s one half of musical duo Gnarls Barkley, informed Far Out journal that he felt the present music scene was too specific and lacked nuance.

“There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things,” Green mentioned. “We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery… We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content.”





The musician took specific purpose at feminine rappers equivalent to Nicki Minaj, who he known as “heads of state”, stating: “[She] is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

Green then turned his consideration to Minaj’s fellow feminine rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who final week launched their specific new music video for “WAP”.

“They are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position,” Green mentioned. “I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, [but] it comes at what cost?”

“WAP”, which was launched on Friday (7 August) has been condemned by various conservative politicians, in addition to far-right pundit Ben Shapiro, for its specific lyrics and music video.

After reciting lyrics from the music, Shapiro mentioned in disgust: “This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s because you’re a misogynist, see?”

In response, Cardi has shared various tweets mocking Shapiro, together with retweeting photos of Waylon Smithers, a personality from The Simpsons, overlaying his eyes as half-naked girls cavort in entrance of him.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper additionally tweeted: “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”