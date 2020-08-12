Chris Hemsworth notably lacking from Forbes high 10 highest paid actors checklist

Chris Hemsworth hasn’t made the lower for the Forbes highest paid actors checklist for 2020.

Forbes collate the annual incomes information of a few of Hollywood’s main males annually, however lacking amidst the acquainted faces and blockbuster stars of 2020 had been the chiselled options of Australia’s unofficial royal household.

Neither Chris or Liam Hemsworth nabbed a spot within the high 10, placing their earnings under a measly $40 million USD.

This is regardless of Chris Hemsworth holding up Netflix’s most watched unique movie ever— Extraction, that price the streamer $65 million {dollars} to provide.

It would appear Netflix have been reserving their chequebook for different actors who do seem on this 12 months’s checklist— largely because of their profitable streaming offers.

Snagging high spot was none apart from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson incomes practically $90 million USD this 12 months alone, partly because of his $23.5 million greenback Netflix pay verify for upcoming movie Red Notice.

Camera Icon Actor Dwayne Johnson is the best paid actor for 2020 Credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Also driving the Red Notice payday was second in line Ryan Reynolds, who Forbes have pegged as “Netflix’s current golden boy.”

Reynolds took residence virtually $Four million lower than Johnson for his work on Red Notice, but additionally earned a cool $20 million for his motion packed Six Underground, placing his earnings at $71.5 million USD.

Camera Icon Ryan Reynolds took residence a cool $71.5 million USD. Credit: You Need To Calm Down video

Completing the highest three podium is Mark Wahlberg at $58 million {dollars}, after Netflix introduced his movie Spenser Confidential was the third most watched unique movie for the streamer.

Camera Icon Mark Wahlberg got here in at quantity 3. Credit: Paramount Pictures/Bay F / Paramount Pictures/Bay F

Ben Affleck’s return to the display has seen him nab $55 million this 12 months alone, with Vin Diesel pocketing 1,000,000 much less.

Camera Icon Oscar Isaac, left and Ben Affleck in a scene from the Netflix movie, “Triple Frontier.” Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / AP Camera Icon Vin Diesel has made the Forbes high ten highest paid actors checklist. Credit: Jordan Strauss / AP

Joining a few of Hollywood’s A-Listers is Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar, who inked a cope with Amazon Prime to star within the tv sequence The End.

But, alas, for Kumar — Forbes reported that the majority of his revenue was because of his face being slapped on adverts and posters throughout India — even selling rest room cleaners.

Camera Icon Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, left, and actress Amy Jackson. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool / AP

A shock entrant and the one Broadway star to make the highest 10 is Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The comparatively unknown Broadway mainstay took residence additional cash than legendary actor Will Smith, incomes virtually $46 million USD after promoting the rights for his manufacturing Hamilton to Disney+ for $75 million. It’s Miranda’s first look among the many largest earners.

Camera Icon Lin-Manuel Miranda’s portrayal of the life and occasions of Alexander Hamilton earned him a spot amongst a few of Hollywood’s highest earners. Credit: Supplied

Closer to the underside at quantity 9 is Adam Sandler who earned $41 million {dollars}, and whereas he won’t look like a Netflix poster boy, Sandler signed one of the vital profitable offers in present enterprise this 12 months.

Camera Icon Adam Sandler appeared within the movie “Uncut Gems” final 12 months, arguably his most critically acclaimed success. Credit: AP

The comic turned actor has loved a $250 million greenback, 4 movie cope with Netflix since 2014, with $31 million of his {dollars} coming from that settlement this 12 months.

But Sandler renewed his cope with the streaming large in January, with Forbes suggesting it could possibly be value greater than the primary.

Roundhousing out the checklist is veteran Jackie Chan, proving {that a} good martial arts motion scene nonetheless attracts massive bucks.

Camera Icon Jackie Chan earned $40 million USD this 12 months. Credit: Victor Fraile / Getty Images

TOP TEN LIST:

1. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

3. Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

4. Ben Affleck – $55 million

5. Vin Diesel – $54 million

6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

8. Will Smith – $44.5 million

9. Adam Sandler – $41 million

10. Jackie Chan – $40 million