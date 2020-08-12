Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift & More Celebrities Who Can’t Wait for Kamala Harris to Be Vice President

Ryan Holmes
Kamala Harris made historical past — or is it herstory?! — in the present day by turning into the primary Black lady and Indian American lady to be nominated for the place of Vice President on a significant social gathering ticket. Joe Biden shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.” And to say that lots of us are excited concerning the information that the U.S. Senator from California could possibly be our VP in only a few brief months is…effectively, type of an understatement. (Honestly? We’re not even certain how one can deal with excellent news today. But we digress.) Many celebrities — particularly celeb ladies — are reacting to Harris’ VP nomination with glee. Take a glance!

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings writer tweeted it greatest, actually. And are we stunned?

Mindy Kaling

“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” Kaling is “filled with hope and excitement.” Us, too.

Taylor Swift

YES — let’s hope the pop celebrity rallies her Swifties to VOTE.

Reese Witherspoon

“History is made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris!!” Elle Woods — er, we imply Reese Witherspoon — tweeted.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis bought the very best birthday current ever.

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere actress tweeted that she’s “overwhelmed by this historic moment” — and we really feel the identical.

John Legend

Chrissy’s husband counts Kamala Harris as a pal — and it’s simply the newest motive we’re envious of his life.

Barack Obama

Our favourite dad and husband of Michelle is aware of a factor or two about selecting a VP — and he greater than approves of his personal vice chairman’s selection.

