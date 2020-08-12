Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift & More Celebrities Who Can’t Wait for Kamala Harris to Be Vice President

Kamala Harris made historical past — or is it herstory?! — in the present day by turning into the primary Black lady and Indian American lady to be nominated for the place of Vice President on a significant social gathering ticket. Joe Biden shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.” And to say that lots of us are excited concerning the information that the U.S. Senator from California could possibly be our VP in only a few brief months is…effectively, type of an understatement. (Honestly? We’re not even certain how one can deal with excellent news today. But we digress.) Many celebrities — particularly celeb ladies — are reacting to Harris’ VP nomination with glee. Take a glance!

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings writer tweeted it greatest, actually. And are we stunned?

fuck sure. excited to vote!! nonetheless amazed Election Day is not a nationwide vacation. it must be celebrated, with a put up vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

Mindy Kaling

“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” Kaling is “filled with hope and excitement.” Us, too.

(1/2) Was there ever extra of an thrilling day? For our whole nation in fact, however particularly for my Black and Indian sisters, many people who’ve gone our whole lives pondering that somebody who appears to be like like us could by no means maintain excessive workplace? We work so onerous and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

Taylor Swift

YES — let’s hope the pop celebrity rallies her Swifties to VOTE.

Reese Witherspoon

“History is made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris!!” Elle Woods — er, we imply Reese Witherspoon — tweeted.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis bought the very best birthday current ever.

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere actress tweeted that she’s “overwhelmed by this historic moment” — and we really feel the identical.

Overwhelmed by this historic second. @KamalaHarris is the primary Black lady & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of main social gathering. My coronary heart is hovering for all the youngsters on the market who see themselves in her and can dream larger due to this. #KamalaHarrisForVP — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

John Legend

Chrissy’s husband counts Kamala Harris as a pal — and it’s simply the newest motive we’re envious of his life.

Very joyful for our pal and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and really a lot trying ahead to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to start the tough work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and constructing a good higher future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Barack Obama

Our favourite dad and husband of Michelle is aware of a factor or two about selecting a VP — and he greater than approves of his personal vice chairman’s selection.

I’ve recognized Senator @KamalaHarris for a very long time. She is greater than ready for the job. She’s spent her profession defending our Constitution and preventing for folk who want a good shake. This is an efficient day for our nation. Now let’s go win this factor. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

