Commissioners race will characteristic Halverson vs. Anderson – Twin Cities

A state legislator will face off towards a former one for a seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.

A pool of six candidates vying to characterize District three on the board was minimize down to 2 on Tuesday. Laurie Halverson had probably the most votes, with 47 p.c within the unofficial outcomes. Halverson is a DFL state consultant from Eagan who’s opting to retire from the Capitol to hunt the County Board seat. She will probably face off with former state Rep. Diane Anderson, who served as a Republican within the Legislature. Anderson acquired 18 p.c of the vote.

Other candidates embrace Seema Maddali, who obtained 12 p.c of the vote; Scott D. Johnson, who obtained eight p.c; Janine Hudson, who acquired 5 p.c; and Gary Huusko, who acquired 7 p.c.

The district represents Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights and parts of Eagan. The eventual winner will exchange Tom Egan, who opted to not search a fifth time period on the County Board.

The outcomes of Tuesday’s major are unofficial as votes have been nonetheless being counted. Dakota County officers should depend mail-in ballots that arrive as late as Thursday below security guidelines imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HASTINGS

Current Hastings City Council Member Joe Balsanek will probably face Jen Fox on the November poll. He obtained 31 p.c of the vote. Fox, who owns the Spiral Brewery in Hastings, acquired 61 p.c of the vote.

Also working Tuesday was Philip Beirmaier, who acquired 7 p.c of the vote in unofficial outcomes, with each of two precincts reporting.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS

In a detailed Inver Grove Heights mayoral major, Tom Bartholomew got here in as the highest vote-getter with 41.three p.c of the vote. He will probably face Brenda Dietrich, who obtained 41.1 p.c of the vote within the unofficial outcomes Tuesday. Both candidates are present City Council members, however solely Bartholomew’s time period expires this December.

Inver Grove Heights Planning Commissioner Jonathan Weber acquired 11 p.c of the vote, and Greg Grover acquired 7 p.c.

The discipline of eight candidates working for 2 seats on the City Council was narrowed to 4. The prime vote-getters have been Kara Perry and Annette Maggi, who every obtained 19.7 p.c of the vote. The different candidates on the November poll will probably be Susan Gliva and John Ok Murphy, who acquired 18 p.c and 13 p.c, respectively.

Four different candidates cut up the remaining votes. Rachelle McCord and Kurt Rechtzigel every garnered 6 p.c of the vote, Jarid Friese acquired 9 p.c, and Brian Barner obtained 5 p.c.

WEST ST. PAUL

Current Mayor Dave Napier will probably face off towards Kimetha (KaeJae) Johnson in November in an effort to maintain his seat. He was the highest vote getter Tuesday with 62 p.c of the vote. Johnson, a group and labor organizer, garnered 31 p.c of the vote in unofficial outcomes, with all of six precincts reporting.

The different candidates working have been Jonathan Diamond, who obtained three p.c of votes, and Jeramie Torkelson, who had 2 p.c. Torkelson’s title appeared on the poll, although he reportedly dropped out of the race earlier.