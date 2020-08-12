Construction work involves halt

BIRGUNJ: The widening work of street part from Birgunj to Sedhawa has come to a halt for the reason that Postal Highway Project has withheld the fee of payments.

The development firm engaged within the street widening mission said that the work got here to halt resulting from lack of sources because the Postal Highway Directorate has withheld the fee of dues for a few 12 months. The payments ought to have been cleared inside one month from when the payments had been submitted.





Although the street development had been carried out through the lockdown interval, the fee has been withheld resulting from misunderstanding between the mission and consulting agency/JV, in line with mission supervisor Sushil Thakur at Pappu Construction Company. The firm has claimed that 45 per cent of the overall work had been accomplished earlier than lockdown and 20 per cent of the work through the lockdown.

The development firm has but to obtain a complete of Rs 110 million in dues that it has requested to pay, submitting two payments one 12 months in the past and one other one about 5 months in the past. The mission undertaken with the monetary help from the federal government of India has come to a halt resulting from non-payment points.

It has been reported that the Postal Highway Directorate and the consulting agency, National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited have been blaming one another for the non-payment points. As a consequence, the development firm has landed in an ungainly scenario.

An officer on the consulting agency primarily based in Birgunj, Bapun Behra stated that his obligation was simply to advocate the fee and that he was unaware of what was happening. Meanwhile the development firm has alleged the officer of withholding the fee of invoice amounting Rs 70 million that was submitted in March.

Likewise, fee for 2 of the payments really useful by the consulting agency has additionally been withheld by the Postal Highway Directorate. Although the development firm has urged the directorate for the fee it has not paid consideration, it has been reported.

There is a provision that the fee needs to be made inside 30 days from the date when the invoice was submitted, as per the Public Procurement Act and contract settlement.

Although the development of 30-kilometre street from Pratimachok in Birgunj to Sedhawa has began from June 2017 beneath a contract to finish the mission inside 30 months, the mission has but to clear roadside obstacles even when the deadline has already crossed, the development firm said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on

Twitter

and

Facebook