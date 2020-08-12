COVID Cases Lead To 800+ Quarantined In GA District Where Masks Aren’t Required

Masks aren’t required within the Cherokee County School District, and now greater than 800 college students and workers are in quarantine for coronavirus

Another day, one other college district with lots of of scholars and workers in quarantine as a result of they reopened with out the proper security measures in place. And this one is an actual doozy: In the Cherokee County School District in Georgia, children went again to highschool final week and weren’t required to put on masks. Now, greater than 800 college students and workers have been ordered by the district to quarantine after attainable publicity to the coronavirus.

Schools have solely been trying to open for just a few weeks, and we’ve already seen this story play out again and again (and again and again and over). But Cherokee County would possibly simply function the cautionary story we have to persuade colleges planning to open sooner or later that they should both have social distancing and masks insurance policies in place, or go straight again to digital studying. It began final week, when a single second grader examined optimistic for the coronavirus, and round 20 folks have been advised to quarantine. As of Monday evening, the district’s record of people that may need been uncovered had grown to 826.

This scenario “is why we put a system into place to quickly contact trace, mandate quarantines, notify parents and report cases and quarantines to the entire community,” spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby advised native reporters. “We are not hesitating to quarantine students and staff who have had possible exposure to a student or staff member who has tested positive.”

The information of the 826 folks in coronavirus quarantine comes after a photograph taken at a highschool within the Cherokee County district went viral. In the picture, a really massive group of scholars posed shoulder-to-shoulder, packed into the body, with no masks in sight. District officers say masks will not be required, however they’re really helpful.

Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, at this time Etowah High School in Cherokee County began their first day of college. Here’s a seniors picture that was taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/3VwzN3d0pE — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 4, 2020

Even as this occasion places instances of quarantined college students and lecturers in Georgia into the 1000’s, Governor Brian Kemp, who has threatened to sue cities and counties in his state that mandate masks, held a press convention to pat himself on the again over college reopenings.

“I think quite honestly this week went real well other than a couple of virtual photos,” Gov. Kemp stated on Monday.

On the opposite hand, we have now dad and mom of actual college students within the state, like Hilary Porterfield, who has a toddler within the Cherokee district. Porterfield stated she’s “frustrated” with how colleges in Georgia have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, and that having actually 1000’s of individuals in quarantine after per week ought to be a “red flag” for the state.

“It’s just a matter of time before it’s out of control,” she stated.

