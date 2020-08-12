Excited for the Future of ‘John Wick’ Franchise, According to its Stars and Director

John Wick: Chapter 4

Given the top of Parabellum, followers instantly started imagining the motion beats and narrative twists awaiting them in John Wick: Chapter 4. Fans weren’t left in anticipation for lengthy, as John Wick: Chapter 4 was formally introduced, through a viral advertising and marketing textual content message service, the identical week that the third movie launched. While the movie was initially scheduled for launch on May 21, 2021, the motion flick has been delayed as a consequence of each the coronavirus pandemic and Reeves’ dedication to filming The Matrix 4 earlier than he begins one other John Wick movie.

Chad Stahelski, who can also be working as a stunt coordinator on The Matrix 4, not too long ago defined that some motion scenes that had been lower from John Wick: Chapter 3 will seemingly be used within the fourth movie. Stahelski informed Hollywood Reporter, “there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.” This reuse of scenes might expedite the filming of the following installment within the franchise, and with Stahelski behind the digicam, these motion scenes are certain to be intense.

Stahelski additionally instructed to Collider that the collection seemingly gained’t proceed on for very for much longer. He defined that every movie has been designed to be standalone, with out express cliffhangers resulting in a sequel. Stahelski informed Collider, “we’re talking about doing a little bit more than a [John Wick 4], or something like that, and trying to develop that.” Series author Derek Kolstad additionally expressed to comicbook.com {that a} fifth movie is feasible, if he and Keanu Reeves felt it essential to “let it breathe, be its own creature as four and five” particular person movies. However, the prospect of the collection being continued past a fifth movie is taken into account unlikely by each creators.

The Ballerina

In addition to sequels starring John Wick himself, one other movie inside the seedy felony world can also be being deliberate. In 2017, Hollywood Reporter revealed that The Ballerina, a female-led motion movie going down inside the identical world as John Wick and written by Shay Hatten, had been introduced. The movie will reportedly be primarily based on a scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 which depicts a ballerina being skilled by the identical lady who skilled Wick. The plot will comply with a younger murderer who seeks revenge for her murdered household, which is thematically much like the John Wick movies. In 2019, Deadline introduced that Len Wiseman, identified for steering Underworld and Live Free or Die Hard, will direct The Ballerina. An actress has not but been revealed for the lead function, however in response to Full Circle Cinema the studio is contemplating Hugo and 30 Rock star Chloë Grace Moretz.

