Fashion hits and misses from celebs born in August | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

4:38am PDT, Aug 12, 2020

Was your favourite star born in August? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most effective and worst style moments from celebrities born this month, beginning with Charlize Theron, who celebrates her birthday on Aug. 7. It's onerous to overlook certainly one of her worst style missteps, which went down on the Academy Awards a decade in the past — it even goes down in historical past as one of many worst Oscar attire of all time! In 2010, the actress arrived on the pink carpet on this John Galliano for Christian Dior design that includes a surprisingly positioned floral element on the bodice, a poor match and wrinkled cloth that gave solution to a messy practice. Adding insult to damage? The mismatched daring pink lip she sported with the lavender frock. Just a couple of years later on the identical occasion, nonetheless, she completely redeemed herself with a glance that grew to become our favourite ever on the wonder…

Charlize Theron really wowed on the 2013 Academy Awards in a drastically totally different Dior quantity. The strapless white frock featured a cut-out on the neckline, a peplum element on the waist and a fragile practice in stark white — all making for a significant style win on the pink carpet.

Our subsequent August-born celeb gave us probably the most puzzling pink carpets of all time! Halle Berry, who blows out candles yearly on Aug. 14, sported this baffling ensemble at a VH1 occasion in May 2017. The one-sheer-shouldered getup featured a bandeau beneath a lace overlay that gave solution to a pair of black trousers with slits up the legs. Yep, you learn that proper!

A shocking gold Marchesa robe takes the cake as Halle Berry’s finest type transfer ever. She wore the strapless confection, which featured rhinestone gildings and delicate layers of tulle that began above the knee and trailed behind her in a practice, to the 2011 Academy Awards.

Fashionista Blake Lively, who was born on Aug. 25, typically makes savvy type selections however there are certain to be some misses. Case in level? This 2018 MTV Video Music Awards catastrophe. The weird Ralph and Russo pantsuit in silver featured a fitted jacket with an embellished lapel and a pair of the widest legged trousers we have ever seen. The matronly vibe popped up in a sequence of pantsuits the star wore whereas selling “A Simple Favor” that 12 months, however that is one she ought to have skipped.

It’s almost not possible to choose a favourite Blake Lively look, but when we had to decide on, we might say it was this main second on the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The star confirmed off her child bump within the chicest method conceivable — in brilliant blue Atelier Versace. The one-shouldered robe featured fascinating shapes, beautiful all-over beading, a dramatic thigh-high slit and a practice — making it probably the most glamorous maternity robes of all time.

Aug. 20 birthday magnificence Amy Adams served up some underwhelming style on the 2010 Golden Globes on this Carolina Herrera costume. The knee-length frock included one thick strap and one off-the-shoulder strap — a haphazard look that did not really feel proper for such an enormous night time in Hollywood. Fortunately, Amy proved she might rock inexperienced in a a lot better method a couple of years later…

Wow! Our high look from Amy Adams comes from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2019 the place the actress stepped onto the pink carpet on this show-stopping teal Alexandre Vauthier design. The long-sleeved robe’s plunging neckline led to a reasonably embellished belt earlier than giving solution to a superbly ruched fitted skirt that supplied the final word quantity of glam and drama.

Aug. 15 marks Jennifer Lawrence’s birthday. The lovable Leo actually served up an unlovable look again in 2012 on the People’s Choice Awards. That 12 months, she stepped out on this not-so-great electrical blue Viktor & Rolf frock with cut-outs and mesh underlay and paired it with uncomplementary black pumps.

Our favourite look on Jennifer Lawrence occurs to be from certainly one of her earliest pink carpet outings! The star hit it out of the park at her very first Academy Awards in 2011, donning this eye-catching brilliant pink Calvin Klein robe with a scoop neckline and fitted silhouette.

Though we love a hunk in pink, we weren’t wild about this shiny pale go well with Jason Momoa wore to the “See” premiere in October 2019. The beautiful actor — who celebrates his birthday on Aug. 1 — donned the reflective getup with a T-shirt and pale grey suede boots. Though we weren’t wild concerning the cloth, we do admit that that is positively Jason’s colour. Check the star out in an analogous shade that fared a lot better subsequent…

Jason Momoa’s 2019 Oscars ensemble is certainly one of our favourite menswear appears ever! The actor shocked on this fairly pink velvet Fendi getup trimmed with chocolate brown lapels and an identical stripe down his trousers. It all paired completely along with his brown boots, however his finest accent simply may need been the matching pink velvet scrunchie on his wrist!

Aug. 11 marks Viola Davis’s birthday. When it got here time to seek out her greatest type miss, we needed to go method again to 2014. That 12 months, the actress arrived on the Academy Awards on this uninteresting inexperienced robe. Aside from the Escada costume having a uninteresting silhouette, the material appeared wrinkled and never prepared for the pink carpet. Fortunately, we had much more appears to choose from when it got here to deciding on Viola’s most fantastic style second…

In 2018, Viola Davis arrived on the Academy Awards pink carpet in type. The star donned this neon pink Michael Kors quantity with skinny straps, loads of sequins and a superbly tailor-made silhouette that culminated in a diminutive practice.

Mila Kunis’s birthday falls on Aug. 14, which implies it is time to revisit certainly one of her greatest style misses — her “Bad Moms” premiere getup in July 2016. The actress arrived on this strapless Versace minidress with an asymmetrical neckline that includes tufts of pink and printed cloth and a wierd tail-like element draped down the left aspect — an excellent instance of when a glance from the runway simply would not translate. Though we did not love her costume, we might get behind these pink and pink pumps.

Our all-time favourite look from Mila Kunis passed off again in 2011 on the Academy Awards. That 12 months, the star arrived on this pretty Elie Saab confection that featured chiffon, lace and simply the correct amount of sheer.

Back in 2017, Meagan Good, who celebrates her birthday on Aug. 8, wore this unlucky quantity to a Golden Globes afterparty — a tan-hued strapless costume with a bustier-style bodice and fitted mermaid-style skirt. The design tried to embrace too many tendencies without delay, amounting to certainly one of our least favourite appears from the actress. As for our favourite Meagan look…

Gorgeous in inexperienced! Meagan Good’s 2016 BET Awards look stays our favourite style second from the star. Her Lorena Sarbu design featured cut-outs and and a thigh-high slit in a wonderful emerald inexperienced shade.

Aug. 9 marks Anna Kendrick’s birthday! The star’s worst style second went down in February 2010 on the BAFTAs when she arrived on this brilliant yellow Pucci mini. The strapless frock featured ruffles and embroidery down the entrance — a busy look that actually wasn’t helped by the strappy sandals she paired it with. Though we’re not usually followers of quick attire at huge occasions, Anna’s affinity for the type resulted in a style hit a couple of years later…

Anna Kendrick wowed on the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on this pink and silver minidress by Versace. The star’s slinky frock included spaghetti straps and a small slit alongside the hemline and labored splendidly with the pointy-toe silver pumps she paired it with.

Yikes! Aug. Four birthday lady Greta Gerwig puzzled us together with her choose on the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. Her long-sleeved tea-length Prada frock featured a mishmash of conflicting prints — from blue and white stripes to florals — and the silhouette was equally confounding. Next up? A glance we favored a lot better on the filmmaker…

Emerald inexperienced Gucci gave Greta Gerwig her most trendy look thus far on the 2020 BAFTAs. From the luxe velvet cloth to the beautiful studded halter straps, we adored each inch of this frock.

Though we wager she wore one thing fabulous on her birthday — Aug. 9 — Gillian Anderson did not rating a style residence run again on the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards in 2015 on this disastrous Paolo Sebastian confection. The design featured all-over embroidery down its tea-length silhouette, however that really wasn’t our least favourite a part of the look. It was the tulle cape-like addition that fell all the way down to her knees.

You cannot go flawed in pink velvet. Gillian Anderson proved this on the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards when she wore our favourite look thus far — this beautiful cap-sleeved velvet quantity with a plunging neckline and mermaid-style silhouette. Aside from wowing from the entrance, this frock additionally featured an beautiful design down the again. See it subsequent!

The again of Gillian Anderson’s pink velvet Emmys robe included this beautiful black lace design, making it much more beautiful.

Though we beloved the hue of the purple Reem Acra robe that Melissa McCarthy wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, we weren’t as wild concerning the silver star sample that cheapened the frock. The extreme ruffles and belt element additionally appeared pointless in our guide, making this our least favourite look on the hilarious actress, who was born on Aug. 26.

But Melissa McCarthy appeared impossibly glam on the 2019 BAFTAs on this St. John robe. The lengthy sleeved, floor-length black frock was form-fitting and fabulous and paired completely together with her brilliant pink lip and slicked-back coiffure.

Aug. 26 is Keke Palmer’s birthday. The proficient magnificence is thought for serving up some sudden style, however this funky 2016 Comic-Con second tops her worst dressed moments. The mismatched and weird ensemble — comprised of a pink sparkly jacket with floral embroidery and striped cuffs, a black embroidered bralette and a pair of camo-inspired bleached denims with funky orange heels — was actually one of many strangest appears we noticed on a star on the conference that 12 months.

Pretty in purple! Keke Palmer wowed on the Governors Awards in Los Angeles in 2019, making up for that unlucky Comic-Con garb. She arrived on the pink carpet on this beautiful Christian Siriano confection that uniquely included vast sleeves, a plunging neckline, a high-low hemline and a dramatic ruffled practice.

We nonetheless bear in mind Debra Messing’s 2018 Golden Globes getup… however not with fond recollections. The star, who celebrates her birthday on Aug. 15, arrived on this Christian Siriano dress-pants combo that majorly dissatisfied style watchers. From the bizarre minimize of the beaded short-sleeved costume to the dishevelled pants, nothing about this look was redeemable in our eyes.

Debra Messing was feeling Jovani a couple of months later when she rocked this beautiful purple frock by the designer at an occasion in Los Angeles in August 2018. We beloved the daring colour alternative in addition to the halter-style neckline, the cut-out alongside the bodice and the refined slit within the skirt.

Aug. 29 marks the day Lea Michele blows out her birthday candles. Too dangerous the previous “Glee” actress would not all the time mild up the pink carpet. Take this funky Elie Saab getup, for instance. The star wore it to a Grammys get together in 2018, and although we favored the thought of darkish inexperienced velvet trousers, we could not embrace that busy ruffled high with the insanely low neckline she paired them with. On to a glance that proved rather more profitable for the star…