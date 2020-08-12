‘Fresh Prince’ drama reboot within the works from Will Smith and creator of viral ‘Bel-Air’ trailer

The story of the Fresh Prince has formally been flipped-turned the wrong way up.

We’d prefer to take a minute (simply sit proper there!) to let you know how Will Smith grew to become the chief producer of a reboot known as “Bel-Air.”

In 2019, a fan-made pitch trailer reimagining “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as gritty drama went viral on YouTube.

Now, Smith himself is teaming up with the trailer’s author and director, Morgan Cooper, for a “Fresh Prince” reboot known as “Bel-Air” that may take a cue from his reimagining of the collection.

Cooper is ready to put in writing and direct the hourlong drama, and can function one other govt producer alongside Chris Collins (”The Wire”), who will likely be a co-writer and showrunner, in response to The Hollywood Reporter. The collection is reportedly being shopped to varied streaming companies.

NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” a half-hour comedy, ran for six seasons — from 1990 to 1996 — and is presently out there on HBO Max.

In Morgan’s trailer, Will’s exodus from West Philadelphia is a drama as a substitute of a comedy. He nonetheless goes to Bel-Air to reside along with his auntie and uncle, however tense music and high-stakes confrontations take the place of Smith’s rap lyrics, wacky asides to the digital camera and zany hijinks. Will strikes to reside along with his welathy kin in California after he’s caught with a gun.

“My life ain’t a sitcom, Aunt Viv,” the brand new Will says in a wink to the unique collection.

Smith weighed in on Cooper’s trailer in a YouTube video with Cooper final yr, calling the idea “brilliant.” (Smith’s response video tops the unique trailer by a number of million views.)

“As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn’t do,” Smith stated. “In a one-hour drama you could do eight-episode arcs.”

In the response video, Smith went on to say that there would nonetheless be potential to reuse present storylines from the present as a result of a brand new collection would imply a shift in style. He additionally identified how the outdated collection, although a comedy, mirrored a harsh actuality.

“I moved to LA and started ‘The Fresh Prince’ and all of my friends started getting killed and going to jail,” he stated. “The escape that I made from it in real life was was the escape that Will made in the show.”

Cooper, who grew up watching “Fresh Prince,” will likely be joined by Smith in addition to unique govt producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina and collection creators Andy and Susan Borowitz on the venture, in response to the report.

