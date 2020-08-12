Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he does not miss the present

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has addressed the top of Game Of Thrones, saying he doesn’t miss the story however does lengthy to see his castmates.

The Danish actor, who portrayed Jaime Lannister within the hit HBO sequence, appeared to sprint any lingering hopes of a task reprisal owing to the truth that the story was wrapped final yr with the conclusion of season eight.

In a brand new interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coster-Waldau stated that what he misses most in regards to the present is the buddies he made whereas filming it.

“I think we’ve told the story,” he stated, including: “I miss my friends, right? So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together… you make friendships. So I miss them.”

He went on to recall particularly his recollections of youthful forged members, together with Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). “They had been youngsters after they began out. You have this complete progress… they turned younger adults on that present.

“It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun.”

Coster-Waldau touched on another subjects, together with his function within the new film The Silencing, which sees him play a hunter trying to get justice for his murdered daughter. He additionally spoke about his work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador specializing in stopping local weather change.

“When these disasters strike, they strike us all,” Coster-Waldau stated, likening the present pandemic to the environmental disaster. “We’ve recognized about this for a very long time… and we nonetheless have time, however we’re working out of it, to do one thing about it, to alter our methods.

“And I have this hope… that our leaders also have learned something from this, that when they talk to us as grown-ups, when they take the science, the facts, and pass on that information to us, then we will react accordingly and we can actually do something and we can make change on a large scale.”

In different information, Game Of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel has shared that co-star Emilia Clarke defended her when a fellow actor on set tried to disgrace a “revealing outfit”.

The actress joined the forged in season three, and have become good mates with Clarke in real-life as they shared scenes typically. However, Clarke was compelled to consolation Emmanuel, who performed Missandei, after the “incident” with an additional.

Speaking to Vogue, Emmanuel stated: “[Emilia] and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way.”