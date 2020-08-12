Game of Thrones star on ‘unbelievable expertise’ watching forged develop up



GoT’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on watching co-stars develop up on-set (Picture: HBO)

Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has appeared again at his time on set and the ‘incredible experience’ he had watching his co-stars develop up.

The Jaime Lannister actor spent nearly 10 years on the present, and was joined by the likes of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who had been simply 14 and 15 years outdated retrospectively when becoming a member of the forged.

And now, over a 12 months because the fantasy epic got here to an finish, Nikolaj appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show the place he spoke concerning the HBO hit.

‘I miss my friends,’ the 50-year-old confessed when chatting to the singer over video name. ‘You spend 10 years collectively, you recognize? So, I miss my friendships.

‘I don’t miss… I feel we instructed the story, the story was over.’

Turning his consideration to the stellar forged, the dad-of-two added: ‘The thing is, you have this thing where, I guess it’s the identical in music, however a office the place you’ve all ages collectively.



Maisie was simply 14 when becoming a member of the forged (Picture: HBO)

‘On this show, we had Maisie and Sophie, and they were kids when they started out, they became young adults on that show and it’s an unbelievable and intense expertise.

‘When the show becomes as successful as it is – that’s a complete totally different problem. But contained in the bubble, it was all the time good.’

Nikolaj was selling his new film The Silencing, which was launched again in July, whereas Maisie, 23, has not too long ago spoken about her newest challenge The New Mutants – which she stars in alongside Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton.



Sophie and Joe have not too long ago welcomed their first child collectively (Picture: FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, Sophie, 24, has welcomed her first child into the world along with her husband Joe Jonas.

The loved-up pair have determined to name their daughter Willa – and followers couldn’t assist however discover the Game of Thrones reference.

The new mum is understood for enjoying Sansa Stark on the HBO collection, and it seems Willa was the identify of a personality who appeared in season eight episode The Last of the Starks as a servant at Winterfell, who pledged their allegiance to House Stark.

A wildling additionally glided by the identical identify in season 5 for 2 episodes.

Reps for Sophie and Joe confirmed the arrival of their child lady in a press release to People that learn: ‘Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.’

Game of Thrones is accessible to stream on Now TV.

