Glaswegian household to star in new ITV present Real Housewives of Jersey

A Glaswegian are to star on a brand new ITV present and turn out to be Scotland’s first showbiz household.

The clan, led by mum and vogue guru Tessa, are set to be entrance and centre of recent ITVB collection The Real Housewives of Jersey – which would be the greatest present on the Channel Islands since 80s cop collection Bergerac, stories the Daily Record.

Tessa, 50, will seem on the present together with her German film-maker husband Sascha, 40, and their daughters Tallia Storm, a rising pop singer, 21, Tessie, 23, a financier, and their sons Johnnie, who turns 16 on the finish of the month, and Zach, 13.







(Image: David M Bennett)



The Glasgow-based powerhouse arrange the Scottish Fashion Awards and was given a CBE in 2016 for her contribution to vogue and textiles.

She and Sascha started their PR company Hartmann Media in 1996 and he or she represented the world’s greatest designers together with Ralph Lauren, Swarovski and Louis Vuitton.

Tessa, the daughter of millionaire industrialist John Fortune Fraser who died final 12 months, studied advertising and enterprise regulation at college earlier than working within the US and London.









She turned often called Dr Tessa Hartmann after receiving an honorary doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University. She’s additionally “glamager” to daughter Tallia’s in her music profession.

Tessa additionally underwent surgical procedure and chemotherapy for breast most cancers in 2017 – instilling her warrior spirit in her household with a no-nonsense perspective which ought to make for some dramatic scenes.









Speaking concerning the present being filmed in Jersey, she mentioned: “It’s a huge opportunity for the island – anything we can do to give a platform to this amazing place in terms of encouraging retail and tourism is a great opportunity.

“From an economic perspective I think it’s going to be huge.”

It will be a part of The Real Housewives franchise which began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County and was joined in 2009 by The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier than shifting throughout the pond for The Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2015.

Other names within the body for the most recent Housewives spin-off embrace Superman Henry Cavill’s sister-in-law, Kiri Cavill in addition to Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews’ older sister Nina Mackie.