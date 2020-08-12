“Glittery, however chilly” – The High Note (Blu-ray Review) – VultureHound Magazine

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross star on this glittery story a couple of singer and her overworked, however passionate assistant. Johnson performs Maggie, an aspiring music producer working because the legendary singer Grace Davis’ private assistant. Grace’s star will not be shining fairly as brilliant because it used to, however she nonetheless excursions across the nation and performs for enthusiastic followers. Maggie needs Grace to provide new music whereas her supervisor needs her to tackle a residency in Las Vegas, which Maggie considers to be the demise of Grace’s profession.

The High Note is a unusually plotless movie, nevertheless it’s actually at its finest when specializing in the dynamic between the 2 robust feminine leads. Ross and Johnson have electrical chemistry and each are equally watchable, even once they aren’t allowed a lot to do by Flora Greeson’s unambitious script. Johnson’s small gestures make Maggie a rounded, human character and turns in a surprisingly humorous efficiency whereas Ross brings quite a lot of uncooked charisma and weariness to her function as Grace.

Nisha Ganatra’s movie chooses to make Maggie the main focus of The High Note by giving her a mysterious new beau David (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), nevertheless it’s actually Grace who’s way more fascinating as the previous famous person whose days within the highlight are coming to an finish. The movie sometimes tries to deal with essential subjects corresponding to ageism and sexism within the music business however they continue to be afterthoughts in a movie that’s way more concerned about remodeling right into a full-blown romantic comedy. It’s a disgrace these things isn’t significantly fascinating though Kelvin Harrison Jr. makes for a dreamy and really succesful romantic curiosity for Maggie.

Ganatra’s earlier movie was the Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling -double hander Late Night which equally featured a mismatched feminine duo and the thought of an older girl having to surrender the highlight. While The High Note is way more glittery and virtually veers into musical territory, Late Night tackled its themes higher and with extra coronary heart than what The High Note can provide. Despite attempting actually onerous to be entertaining and humorous, one thing makes The High Note slightly chilly. It could be the truth that that is nonetheless a narrative about two ladies fully surrounded by males making choices for them they usually by no means fairly handle to interrupt freed from that.

The supporting roles are crammed with equally charismatic and gifted actors, most of whom appear to be on autopilot. Ice Cube is completely nice as Grace’s supervisor Jack and Eddie Izzard will get in a few humorous scenes as one other artist Dan Deakins. Bill Pullman reveals up briefly as Maggie’s scruffy father, however this can be a movie that appears to be crammed to the brim with acquainted faces but in addition one that may’t appear to make sufficient room for them or use them appropriately. June Diane Raphael is a real spotlight and manages to carry her personal in a job that’s small, however memorable.

Similarly, to Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded By The Light, The High Note borrows a lot from musicals with its limitless supply of preppy pop songs however doesn’t appear to need the dedication of truly changing into one. A glitzy, full-blown musical would have been extra entertaining and possibly in a position to talk most of the movie’s themes higher than the clumsy dialogue right here can. It’s not that The High Note is unhealthy as a result of it isn’t; in reality, it’s fairly charming due to the 2 central performances, nevertheless it simply had the potential to be so significantly better and fascinating.

Dir: Nisha Ganatra

Scr: Flore Greeson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube

Prd: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

DOP: Jason McCormick

Music: Amie Doherty

Country: USA

Year: 2019

Run time: 113 minutes

The High Note is obtainable digitally on August 17 and on Blu-Ray and DVD August 31.