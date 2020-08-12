How Cody Patrick from Organic Music Marketing is rapidly climbing the ranks within the music business

The younger and gifted music marketer is turning into a family model within the music business.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cody Patrick, the founder and proprietor of Organic Music Marketing in Atlanta, GA has rapidly caught on to develop into some of the influential music entrepreneurs within the business. The company which Patrick began a number of years again has already been working in collaboration with some high-end music producers and artists.

Although the younger and gifted music marketer has been engaged on and off within the music business for nearly 15 years, in more moderen months, Patrick has managed to rank in some very profitable shoppers and artists. His promotions firm, Organic Music Marketing has taken him years of onerous work and assets to lastly set up itself as an influential firm within the music business. “I saw what it takes to build a company or brand people trust and want to be associated with, and after witnessing the mishaps and failures I’ve been lead to as a manager in the industry, I decided to just do my own thing and run with it,” Patrick tells us.

Patrick who’s native to Atlanta and acquired a bachelor’s diploma in Business Administration at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL, has not too long ago develop into a part of the A&R staff at Asylum Records. Additionally, Patrick is well-equipped with an intensive listing of frequent collaborations corresponding to Atlanta’s visible manufacturing large, Resolve Media Group. His background data of enterprise and constructing his community within the music business has given him quite a lot of traction to construct and foster his firm.

It has taken him fairly a while to determine, however Patrick has at all times seen each problem as a possibility to advertise different artists, constructing a bond with their music – in search of revolutionary and inventive methods to market their campaigns.

“I was never really one for rapping, or conducting the music, I was interested in what happens behind the scenes. The ins and outs of how artists get discovered, to the day when they finally release their first album,” shares, Patrick. “The music industry is a tight-knit community, each of us has the opportunity to help one another, but if you have someone on your team who struggles to find imaginative ways to run and promote your music, your music will never reach its listeners.”

In the previous, Patrick has shared many horrible encounters with different PR companies and music advertising teams that would not instill belief and authenticity of their guarantees. After years of unsuccessful or disappointing confrontations, Patrick then determined to make use of his data and assets to start out Organic Music Marketing.

In latest years, as a producer with Resolve, Patrick has produced music movies for Migos (Bad and Boujee), DRAM (Broccoli), Rapsody (Sassy), and TI and Meek Mill (Jefe). This is barely the tip of the iceberg, with Organic Music having listed Future, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, T-Pain, YFN Lucci, Cyhi the Prynce, Mac Miller, and numerous different artists as a few of their previous collaborations.

Many who’ve labored with Patrick and his staff previously have shared how the corporate is constant in every part they do, delivering promising outcomes and in search of inventive methods to assist their shoppers.

“Writing and producing a single track, never mind a whole album takes dedication and a lot of effort, so why shouldn’t it be recognized for what it is. In my years, I have seen how the industry works, and going with the stream never delivers positive results,” he shares notably.

Organic Music Marketing has already been ranked as one of many prime ten music PR corporations on this planet, with many extra thrilling collaborations to return from Patrick and his staff. For extra details about Cody Patrick or Organic Music Marketing, you possibly can attain out through the web sites under.

https://www.ceocodypatrick.com

https://www.organicmusicmarketing.com