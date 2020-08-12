If Cristiano Ronaldo can throw a tantrum, why cannot Serena Williams?

Serena Williams is labelled a diva when she loses her mood on court docket; Cristiano Ronaldo is lauded for his will to win.

OPINION: Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the pitch together with his head in his arms. He is crying, shouting, gesticulating wildly, shrugging off his team-mates’ makes an attempt to drag him to his ft. If not for his muscular body, he might resemble a toddler within the throes of a tantrum.

The caption on the video reads: “This kind of response to shedding in spite of everything he has gained. Incredible. No surprise he defies science. Unbelievable sportsman.”

Though it was posted on Twitter within the aftermath of Ronaldo’s Juventus crashing out of the Champions League final week, the clip is definitely from 2018, when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was despatched off in the course of the competitors. Irrespective, the clip went viral once more.

READ MORE:

* Juventus appoint Italy soccer nice Andrea Pirlo as coach after sacking Maurizio Sarri

* Man City pounce on Real Madrid errors, Juventus crash out of Champions League

* Cristiano Ronaldo scores once more as Juventus seal ninth straight Italian title



More than 75,000 likes, practically 25,000 retweets, and a feedback thread from the soccer Twitter sphere that diverse in response. The majority have been worship-like responses, showering the 35-year-old with goat emojis, alluding to the view of many followers that he’s the best of all time – or GOAT.

Other – primarily feminine – respondents identified the blatant double customary afforded to this male sporting icon.

American sports activities journalist and lawyer Kelsey Trainor put it plainly: “Man reacts in sports activities: ‘Unbelievable sportsman’ and ‘competitor’. Woman reacts in sports activities: ‘Outburst’, ‘meltdown’, ‘dramatic’ and ‘livid’.”

“Now simply think about the caption if a feminine athlete flipped like this,” a well-liked account known as SoccerGirlProblems mentioned.

Ironically, this dramatic Ronaldo scene initially performed out simply over per week after Serena Williams’ notorious US Open closing loss to Naomi Osaka. In 2018, Ronaldo’s tears and frustration have been painted as barely excessive, however justified – the response of an athlete who carried the load of a whole sporting franchise on his shoulders.

Williams was not afforded the identical concession. The 23-time grand slam winner’s controversial defeat, following three code violations – considered one of which was for smashing her racket, the final for verbally abusing the umpire – was described as a “meltdown”, “outburst”, “stunning” and Williams “blowing her high”.

At the time, Williams accused umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism for delivering the letter of the legislation, arguing that male gamers got extra leeway after they misplaced their mood. When you think about the laughter – even pep talks from the umpire – that Australian tennis participant Nick Kyrgios has been met with for smashing a number of rackets on court docket, it’s tough to argue with Williams’ view.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the previous England cricketer, put it into context when writing in regards to the incident for The Telegraph, describing the racist and sexist trope of the “offended black lady” she has contended with in sport.

Jaime Lawson/Getty Images Serena Williams infamously clashed with umpire Carlos Ramos throughout her 2018 US Open closing loss to Naomi Osaka.

She wrote movingly about recognising Williams’ expertise of backlash, and the scrutiny she has confronted since. “Serena has endured a profession of being portrayed as a menace – her athletic physique, her dominance, her refusal to decrease her voice, to remain silent on points she feels strongly about,” Rainford-Brent wrote.

“Her anger appeared to set off individuals extra deeply than any sportsman.”

This is not only about Ronaldo, after all. Or nearly Williams. Look at United States girls’s footballer Alex Morgan being deemed “disrespectful” for a tongue-in-cheek tea cup objective celebration within the crew’s semifinal win over England ultimately yr’s World Cup.

With Williams again in motion on the WTA Tour this week, we’ll see her win and lose – and probably, gasp, exhibit anger – once more.

I’m not suggesting that she must be celebrated for her tears or her shouting, however neither ought to Ronaldo. This is about girls being afforded the identical house to exist in sport – and elsewhere – with the identical glory or repercussions handed out to them after they react in triumph or defeat.

The response to this week’s viral video of Ronaldo was merely a reminder of how far off that nirvana stays.