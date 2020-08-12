Jennifer Aniston reveals assist for Chelsea Handler’s controversial bikini selfie











Friends star Jennifer Aniston confirmed her assist for Chelsea Handler’s bikini physique after she posted a controversial swimsuit selfie









Jennifer Aniston has given her buddy, Chelsea Handler’s newest bikini selfie an enormous thumbs up, and one have a look at it and you’ll see why.

The Friends star was fast to hit the ‘like’ button on the talk show host’s Instagram feed when a hilarious swimsuit-clad photograph popped up.

Chelsea, 45, was sat on the sunny seaside in a bikini however paired it with a face masks and bike crash helmet. She then captioned the photograph: “Safety first,” referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer, 51, confirmed her assist by liking Chelsea’s witty put up, and the comic’s 4 million followers appeared to like it too, commenting on how humorous it was.

Chelsea has been utilizing her social media pages to induce individuals to put on their masks, however she all the time mixes somewhat humour in together with her posts.

She even labored out sporting sport’s leggings, a surgical masks throughout her face, and a barely-there, makeshift prime made out of PPE gear too.

“Everybody must discover a masks and put it on as a result of I’d prefer to have enjoyable once more,” she stated, as she lunged throughout her backyard with a set of weights on her shoulders. “People need their children to go to high school and we’re abusing our healthcare employees.”

The pair struck up a friendship after Jennifer was a visitor on Chelsea’s late-night speak present, Chelsea Lately.

Chelsea urged followers to put on a masks

They had been so shut they vacationed collectively, had been recurrently noticed arm in arm on the pink carpet and Chelsea even acquired an invitation to Jennifer’s 2015 wedding ceremony to Justin Theroux.

They had been then rumoured to have fallen out after Jennifer divorced Justin. But Chelsea insists they’re positively buddies once more now.

“We are! We are!” she insisted when requested on The Project whether or not they had been buddies. “We’re pals. Don’t fear… I like Jen”.

