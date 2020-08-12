Jennifer Aniston Reveals ‘Friends’ Reunion Taping Is Postponed Again – Details of Their Future Plans

Fans of well-known sitcom “Friends” have been devastated by the information of delays to the present’s sequel manufacturing. However, one of many present’s main stars is feeling fairly optimistic amid the delay.

Last week, Jennifer Aniston engaged in a cellphone interview with Deadline. In it, she defined that she was feeling fairly unhappy about the entire delay to manufacturing. However, the truth that work continues to be ongoing was an incredible reduction.

Aniston performed Rachel Green on the enduring sitcom. She was the “pretty face,” of the group and he or she managed to turn out to be a fan favourite on the collection.

Despite being over for nearly twenty years, followers have pushed for a sequel to the collection — simply as they’ve executed with a number of TV exhibits earlier than.

The sequel ultimately received picked, with HBO Max committing to creating one. Of course, this was after the forged had indicated that they have been thinking about coming collectively once more. Despite the delay, Aniston defined that she noticed it as a constructive. She mentioned:

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.”

The delay has been particularly devastating for the followers, who had clamored for the sequel for months now. However, as Aniston defined, extra time will assist everybody concerned put of their finest work. So, there’s a little bit of a silver lining.

The “Friends” reunion has been a very rollercoaster-like expertise. The unscripted present was prepared for taking pictures as early as March, however showrunners needed to cease manufacturing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While they pushed the manufacturing to May, the pandemic didn’t let up. So, for now, there’s no official date for return to manufacturing. As Aniston defined on the choice:

“It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

The presence of a dwell viewers is crucial for “Friends”. The authentic present featured one, and there’s a sense that issues gained’t be the identical if there’s no viewers.

Per studies, Rob Greenblatt, one of many collection’ producers, has confirmed that they gained’t be taping till there’s a dwell viewers.

The showrunners had ideally hoped for a summer time return. That may have labored, even when they needed to implement social distancing guidelines on the viewers.

For now, nostalgic followers should stream the unique collection to get their repair as they watch for the sequel to run.