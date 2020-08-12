Jennifer Aniston was not pregnant whereas filming ‘Friends’ however co-stars have been

Jennifer Aniston has been on the heart of being pregnant rumors for years.

While she was on Friends, Jennifer Aniston sparked hypothesis that she was anticipating her first baby with Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston was not pregnant in ‘Friends’

On the net discussion board website Quora, followers of Aniston got here to her protection by saying that she was not pregnant then.

“Lisa Kudrow [Phoebe] became pregnant in season 4 with her son Julian. As the producers wanted to keep Lisa in the show, they came up with the surrogate story. This was the legitimate reason her character Phoebe couldn’t go to London, as both were too pregnant to be allowed to fly. However, by the time that Phoebe’s triplets were born, Lisa had already given birth so heavy padding was used,” Vincent Harriman mentioned.

Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon pregnancies

Harriman added that Courteney Cox grew to become pregnant in Season 10. However, her character Monica can’t have kids. As such, the producers requested her to put on free clothes to cover her child bump.

In Season 5, Helen Baxendale, reportedly, grew to become pregnant. And in Season 6, Reese Witherspoon additionally grew to become pregnant.

“Reese was actually breastfeeding at the time she filmed her appearances. When it was considered bringing Jill back for Season 10, Reese was pregnant which is alluded to when Amy Greene, the other sister, comments that Jill has gotten fat,” Harriman mentioned.

Friends fan Pranav Vora additionally mentioned that Jennifer Aniston was by no means pregnant throughout all the present.

Laura Stewart additionally burdened the truth that Jennifer Aniston doesn’t have kids. However, she and Brad Pitt made headlines amid claims for, allegedly, having a child collectively.

Was Jennifer Aniston pregnant with Brad Pitt’s child in 2018?

Two years in the past, Star claimed that the exes have determined to have a child collectively, and Angelina Jolie is livid.

“Brad and Jen never gave up hope on having a child together, and now it’s finally happening. They’ve had such a troubled history, but their baby dreams have finally come true. She’s been telling pals that she’s pregnant – and that they can’t wait to meet their baby,” the supply mentioned.

If Aniston have been pregnant then, she would’ve already given start to her child. However, this has by no means occurred, which proves that the tabloid’s claims are incorrect.

Jennifer Aniston and Pitt didn’t additionally get again collectively two years in the past. Following their break up in 2005, they went their separate methods however have stayed amicable with one another.

Images used courtesy of Angela George / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) and DFree/Shutterstock