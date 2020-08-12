Jerry Harris Confirms ‘Cheer’ Season 2 on Netflix: Interview Quotes

In 2020, Jerry Harris of Cheer fame is really a beacon of sunshine. After skyrocketing to fame because of his cheerful angle (pun meant), optimism and million-dollar smile, Jerry and his “mat talk”—a.ok.a. his energetic supply of encouragement and positivity—have gained a everlasting place in our hearts.

In order to dwell life extra like Jerry, we sat down with him over Zoom to speak about his morning routine. So how does Jerry begin his day without work on the suitable foot? “With a big old bowl of Cheerios, because I love Cheerios,” Jerry says with fun whereas selling Cheerios’ marketing campaign with No Kids Hungry. “Cheerios have been in my life as a big breakfast since I was very young.” You and me each, Jerry.

He rounds out his morning with a exercise, or a pleasant lengthy stroll as a result of, #quarantine. Most days begin off like this for Jerry, however he admits that he, too, has his less-than-ideal days—though they’re “very rare.”

When today come round, “I just unplug and give myself time to recharge my mental state and try to get back to my normal feeling,” he tells StyleCaster. “I feel like it’s okay to have those days when you aren’t feeling it. I really try to say that to myself especially when I have those days.”

When he’s able to plug again in, his Navarro household group chat is his first cease. “We really try to keep in contact with each other because at the end of the day, we’re a big family and we care about each other a lot,” he says. There’s nothing fairly just like the unbreakable bond of a selected household, which one of many causes we fell in love with Navarro’s cheer staff within the first place.

The group chat was, after all, buzzing when six (!!) Emmy nominations rolled in for Cheer, however not at first. “I found out from my mom that we got nominated,” Jerry explains. “And I was so confused because I was expecting my teammates to be talking about it in our group chat but nobody said anything!” Pretty huge achievement to remain quiet about, IMO. “But once she told me, the group chat started blowing up and everybody was talking about it,” he confirms. “I’m like why didn’t you guys start talking about this earlier so I could have found out!” Communication is vital, staff! Something I’m positive Coach Monica Aldama taught her Navarro children.

The bonds we watched kind and now get to fangirl over on Instagram stem from Monica’s enduring recommendation. “[It’s] what she’s been preaching to us ever since we’ve had her as a coach, ever since we’ve stepped foot into the gym during the summer time to get ready for summer camp,” Jerry gushes. “Keep your circle small and only let the people in that you love that are constantly there for you and are really just family members to you.” And at all times finish group hangs with an emotional huddle…proper?

With rumors of Cheer season 2 circulating earlier than the world fell into a worldwide pandemic, we needed to ask Jerry if he had any insider data on the standing of the beloved present. “With our season being cut short, it’s kind of hard to really give a good basis or get a good judgment on what’s next,” he reveals. Seems like there have been positively cameras on Navarro’s campus! When requested in the event that they have been filming, Jerry gave a figuring out smile: “Umm, I really can’t say.” Doesn’t sound like a no to me!

“We were very bummed [the season was cut short] because we only had a month before the competition happened,” Jerry continues. If you recall from season 1 of Cheer, the month main as much as Daytona is stuffed with anticipation and pleasure, so we will think about the frustration of the unceremonious cancellation.

“We used those couple weeks [before leaving Navarro] to really grieve with one another before we all had to leave and go our separate ways and quarantine at home,” Jerry says. “But under the circumstances, we understood what was going on.” And after all, they’d loads of steering from Monica.

Jerry kindly handed alongsideMonica’s recommendation and knowledge, which all of us must be reminded of throughout this time: “She told us, ‘What’s going on now isn’t going to last forever, It’s temporary.’” Leave it to Monica to calm my nervousness, although we’ve by no means truly met.

Being a Swiftie, the dialog, after all, turned in direction of the bundle Monica obtained from Taylor Swift: Her very personal cardigan. “When she received that I was so shook!,” says Jerry in his acquainted animated voice. “My jaw literally dropped to the floor when I saw that. Seeing [the cardigan] on her, it looks so cute,” he admits. “I want it to look cute on me too so I might have to get one too.” In case you’re questioning, sure, I pre-ordered mine the day the merch went on sale. It’s not too late for yours too, Jerry!

Even although he won’t be filming or coaching for Daytona, Jerry’s schedule is packed today, together with his new partnership with Cheerios and No Kid Hungry, a trigger close to to his coronary heart. “I’ve grown up [with] food insecurity,” Jerry revealed. “Not knowing where my next meal would be…I would have days I would be so hungry I wouldn’t even focus on what I was learning in school.”

The scenario is even worse today, because of distant studying, as many children relied on colleges to offer breakfast and lunch “So that’s why I love that Cheerios has partnered with No Kid Hungry to try and help as many people as they can. It’s truly amazing and truly beautiful.” Jerry, we expect you’re wonderful and exquisite. Keep up the great work, we’re all rooting for you!