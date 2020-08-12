Johnny Depp referred to as Leo DiCaprio ‘pumpkin head’ and Channing Tatum ‘potato head’, Amber Heard tells courtroom

As Johnny Depp’s authorized battle with the writer of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its govt editor continued, the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard the actor was “controlling” and had given a few of Heard’s co-stars some very insulting names. Speaking in protection of her allegations that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star had been bodily and verbally abusive throughout their marriage, Heard mentioned Depp was “very jealous” of her male co-stars who he thought-about a “sexual threat.” She shared that Leonardo DiCaprio grew to become referred to as “pumpkin head” whereas Channing Tatum was “potato head” and Jim Sturgess was “turd.”

Heard starred with Tatum in ‘Magic Mike XXL’ and in ‘London Fields’ with Jim Sturgess; she auditioned for a film together with Caprio.

“I had to justify to him why I was doing any movie, and it was much worse if there was any kissing or a sex scene in it,” she informed the courtroom. “He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it – when I really hadn’t.”

Heard accused Depp of being possessive and obsessive (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

“He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high – and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head’, Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess’.”

The ‘Aquaman’ actress mentioned Depp was “controlling” and obsessive about the folks she had beforehand slept with to the purpose she felt pressured to start out turning down film roles. “

He spoke possessively of me as ‘my woman’ and made comments that he wished he had found me before I had slept with anyone else, joking he would have locked me away at 14,” she shared. “He would obsess about how I dressed. If I wore a low-cut dress, then he would say things like ‘my girl is not gonna dress like a w****. Over time, I stopped wearing revealing dresses for red carpet events: it just wasn’t worth the verbal and psychological abuse.”

The courtroom additionally heard that Depp had accused Heard of getting affairs with a collection of Hollywood actors, together with Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, and Kelli Garner. Heard described one specific altercation the place she claimed he kicked her “hard in the back” and referred to as her a “James Franco f*****” as they traveled between Boston and Los Angeles in 2014.

Heard additionally accused Depp of kicking her within the again (Peter Summers/Getty Images)

“Johnny sat in front of me on one of the seats opposite,” she mentioned. “I was in freeze mode. I could see he was mad and drunk and high on drugs. I started by trying not to provoke him – I knew there was nothing I could do to placate him. At one point, I got up to move elsewhere on the plane and he said ‘are you f****** walking away from me?’ and he kicked me hard in the back.”

“I fell to my hands and knees, mortified. I wouldn’t look at him. He was screaming at me, taunting me, saying something like ‘James Franco f*****, f****** look at me,” she continued, earlier than including that he referred to as her a “go-getting s*** who liked getting f*****’ by ‘rapey’ James Franco.”

Depp’s lawsuit has been filed over an April 2018 Sun article titled ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting spouse beater Johnny Depp within the new Fantastic Beasts movie?’ which referred to Heard’s claims that Depp had been bodily abusive in the direction of her of their marriage. The trial continues.

