Juice Wrld ’Legends Never Die’ Shoots to Top of Music Charts

Despite new releases from Taylor Swift, the Chicks and Logic, Juice Wrld was the most important pop star on the earth this previous month, based on Bloomberg’s newest rankings. All three of his albums sit within the high 50 on the Billboard charts, giving him extra album gross sales within the month than Swift. Juice Wrld was additionally the highest act on Spotify worldwide.

“R U Still Down” was the beginning of a vibrant posthumous profession for Tupac, who was shot useless in 1996. Spotify lists 13 albums and 4 compilations issued after his loss of life. Like Shakur, Juice Wrld has recorded tons of of unreleased songs—so many who his document label isn’t certain what it has. But you possibly can guess they’re looking for out.

While it’s untimely to check the legacy of somebody so younger to Tupac or Biggie, extensively thought to be two of the best emcees, Juice Wrld leaves a physique of labor that is similar to Tupac particularly.

“Legends Never Die,” launched July 10, scored the most important first-week gross sales of any posthumous album since Tupac Shakur’s “R U Still Down” and Notorious B.I.G.’s “Born Again.” Juice Wrld, born Jarad Higgins, died in December of an unintended drug overdose at age 21.

With the discharge of his third studio album, the late Juice Wrld completed one thing each aspiring rapper goals of: being as huge as Tupac and Biggie.

Much as Tupac and Biggie now symbolize the rise of gangsta rap, Juice Wrld is already one of many lasting symbols of SoundCloud rap. SoundCloud has served as a playground for aspiring DJs and rappers over the past decade, and music followers first found Juice Wrld when he launched the track “Lucid Dreams” on the streaming service.

His early success drew the curiosity of Interscope Records, one of many defining labels of hip-hop. Founded by Jimmy Iovine, Interscope gained notoriety by distributing Death Row Records, dwelling to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac, and has launched music from Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

But whereas a lot of the rap on SoundCloud required a document label to sand off the messy, mumbling edges to be business, Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams” was a direct hit, nearly too excellent a pop track for a youngster with out entry to a significant document label or high producer.

Juice Wrld drew inspiration from the rock bands Paramore and Fall Out Boy, as a lot as any rapper, and has collaborated with Eminem, DJs akin to Marshmello and pop stars like Halsey.

“He blended all these genres, from emo to pop punk to hip hop, that he created this unique, addictive sound,” stated Ned Monahan, a Spotify government who beforehand helped market Juice Wrld at Interscope.

That gave him a bonus within the streaming world, the place playlists loom so massive. Spotify put “Lucid Dreams” on Today’s Top Hits, making the service “the key platform for Juice breaking on those early singles,” stated Monahan.

Juice Wrld’s rise was meteoric. “Lucid Dreams” reached No. 2 on the charts simply weeks after he was signed by Interscope in 2018. Within a yr, he had a No. 1 album and was touring Europe with Nicki Minaj.

As Juice Wrld crisscrossed Europe in early 2019 to advertise his second album, the Chicago native requested his document label to seek out him a studio in each metropolis. While the common 20-year-old would possibly spend a five-week journey by means of Western Europe testing the websites or going to the pub, Juice Wrld simply wished to make extra music.

His speedy rise made his loss of life all of the extra stunning to the music business. “He was just at the biggest moment in his career,” stated Carrie Battan, a employees author for the New Yorker who writes usually about music. “He could have very easily been as popular as Post Malone or Drake.”

His dedication to his craft is mirrored within the trove of unreleased songs he’s left behind. Interscope, owned by Vivendi SA’s Universal Music, has but to announce plans for subsequent data, however the firm has already proved it is aware of find out how to promote one.