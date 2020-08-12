Justin Bieber Gets Baptized With Wife Hailey, Calls It ‘One of Most Special Moments of My Life’

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has been more and more vocal about his Christian religion. He just lately took to Instagram along with his spouse, Hailey, to indicate the world how a lot he means it.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!” he writes subsequent to a photograph collection of himself and his spouse, Hailey Baldwin, performing the traditional ceremony, which you’ll be able to view right here.

“This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family,” the Canadian-born singer provides.

Bieber’s baptism Instagram publish has garnered almost 4.5 million likes from supportive followers thus far.

Justin Bieber and his spouse, Hailey Baldwin, attend the premiere of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 27, 2020. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old famous person has spoken out about how he reconnected with religion, that it has seen him by way of powerful instances, and provided an ethical compass when he wanted it most.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020, Bieber opened up about how reacquainting with Jesus required greater than only a leap of religion; it required obedience.

“I really took a deep dive in my faith,” Bieber admitted, in footage shared by Daily Wire. “I believed in Jesus however I by no means actually, like … when it says following Jesus is definitely turning away from sin … it talks about it within the Bible, there’s no religion with out obedience.

“I don’t know if I’d be alive, for sure,” Bieber continued, citing Jesus for serving to him climb out of a interval of despair and substance abuse. “It was dark. Really dark … Jesus wasn’t this religious elite guy, but he was in the dirt, and he found me in my dirt and pulled me out.”

Bieber and spouse, Hailey, at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 27, 2020 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bieber just lately got here out as having Lyme illness and referred to the personal struggling he endured after his analysis as “a rough couple years.” Respite for the singer throughout his restoration got here with a romantic reconnecting with Hailey Baldwin, a pal of the singer for some 10 years.

The couple reunited at a convention in Miami hosted by pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. in June 2018. At the time, Baldwin assured the media that religion had all the time sure the couple collectively.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” Baldwin advised Vogue. “By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

The couple married in a courthouse ceremony simply three months afterward Sept. 13, 2018.

“At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend,” Baldwin asserted. “I never get sick of him … I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time.”

The couple’s shared baptism marks the newest three way partnership of their marriage and religious journeys collectively.

