Justin Hartley’s Ex Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Shares Shocking Details On Selling Sunset

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the cleaning soap opera star took to Instagram to defend her ex-husband and the daddy of her little one in a prolonged put up.

“In a day when social media ought to be used for positivity … an inspiration in direction of motion in an trustworthy and deserving manner, I’d like to affix, by highlighting my appreciation for my household,” Lindsay started her message.

“Today, I admire my ex-husband Justin for not solely being [an] exemplification of a stable man however for being my pricey buddy and devoted father to our daughter,” she continued. “Simply put; for being household. We derive our personal opinion of individuals by experiencing life and time collectively, and we do our greatest to carry pricey those that keep constant kindness, love and generosity.”

“No matter what conflicts Justin and I had up to now, I admire what now we have at this time and I’m grateful for the household now we have constructed,” she closed.

Lindsay and Justin first met on the set of Passions in 2003 and commenced courting quickly after. Later that yr, the 2 introduced their engagement. They not solely tied the knot in May 2004 however welcomed their first little one collectively, Isabella Justice Hartley, in July. Lindsay ultimately filed for divorce in 2012.

As for Justin, he moved on and began courting Chrishell. In January 2014, they made their relationship official and received married three years later. But as followers not too long ago realized, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in November 2019. However, in paperwork obtained by E! News, he cited their separation in July.











According to Chrishell, she was utterly blindsided by Justin’s resolution.

In the third season of Selling Sunset, the truth TV star confided in co-star and buddy Mary Fitzgerald. She revealed particulars about her breakup, together with how the actor allegedly instructed her he needed a divorce.

“He texted me that we have been filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” Chrishell stated tearfully.

“In a battle, like that is his go-to. Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that form of impulsive stuff however I at all times simply thought that is a problem, we’ll work by means of it…,” she defined of how Justin usually reacts to battle. “If that is actually what you needed, there are higher methods to go about it.”

In her confessional, Chrishell added, “Because of the loopy manner by which this went down, individuals need solutions… and I f–king need solutions.”











Chrishell wasn’t the one one stunned by her breakup. Her co-stars could not consider the information.

“I imply, , that was [a] shock to all of us, all of the forged. Like we didn’t see this one occurring,” Maya Vander stated in a latest interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “I’ve to provide quite a lot of credit score to [Chrishell] as a result of it has been very robust on her. Obviously… coping with that and she or he was so skilled. She’s doing higher, however clearly it is nonetheless contemporary.”

At this time, Justin has but to publicly tackle his divorce or how issues performed out on Selling Sunset. However, it seems to be like he is already put the previous behind him. The This Is Us actor has sparked romance rumors with cleaning soap opera star Sofia Pernas.

As for Chrishell? It seems to be like she’s having fun with the optimistic reactions to the Netflix sequence.

