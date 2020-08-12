Katy Perry runs errands together with her canine Nugget after touring mansions with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry was again in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a weekend of home searching with husband-to-be Orlando Bloom.

The songstress coated up in a gray Adidas hoodie, which barely stretched over her child stomach, as she visited a youngsters’s clothes retailer together with her pup Nugget.

The 35-year-old Roar singer additionally stopped at In-N-out Burger for lunch for visiting a good friend.

The American Idol decide wore gray leggings and coated up in a baseball cap and face masks as she walked away from the boutique with a purchase order.

The outing got here after Katy and Orlando spent the weekend wanting a a number of lovely palatial houses in Montecito, simply 10 minutes from Santa Barbara, the place Katy was born and raised.

The couple, who obtained engaged in February 2019, had been noticed testing three large properties over the weekend within the tremendous unique group of Montecito, California – about an hour and a half north of Los Angeles and simply 10 minutes from Santa Barbara, the place the singer was born and raised.

Each of the sprawling estates Katy and Orlando checked out have an asking worth of $10 million and above, are at the very least 10,000 sq ft and sit on a number of acres of land – all of them nestled within the lush rolling hills of Santa Barbara county.

Katy, 35, is anticipating her first little one, a child lady, this summer time.

Orlando is already a dad to son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr who he was married to from 2010 to 2013.

The 43-year-old actor not too long ago opened up about his relationship with the Roar hitmaker, saying its been a rollercoaster of ups and downs.

They first began relationship in 2016 after assembly at Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes occasion and cut up in 2017 earlier than reuniting for good in 2018, and Orlando admitted the romance hasn’t precisely been plain crusing.

The first property the couple checked out is in the marketplace for just below $10 million and has 8,000 sq ft of dwelling house in the primary residence together with a 1,000 visitor residence and cabana with fitness center

Hilltop perch: Next up, the couple checked out a Spanish Colonial Revival model property with ocean views listed for $11 million

Speaking to News Corp Australia: ‘I want I may inform you that it was all joyful and pleased.

‘But like something in life that is actual, it is taken its personal course. It’s gone by itself curler coaster of ups and downs.’

However, Orlando and Katy at the moment are happier than ever with Katy not too long ago admitting their cut up had made them stronger.

Architecturally hanging: The third residence the well-known couple considered is the most costly of the properties at $14 million and is extra Hollywood regency model

She stated: ‘It’s actually about a person journey that makes the entire thing higher. We each needed to determine to go on that journey individually as a result of it isn’t my half and your half that makes an entire. It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this entire factor occur.’

Katy – who was beforehand married to Russell Brand – stated she and her fiancé have ‘gotten by means of numerous hell’ collectively, and at the moment are eager to maintain ‘evolving’ their romance.

Speaking to People journal, she not too long ago defined: ‘It’s a endless evolution, so it isn’t peachy-keen jelly bean on a regular basis, however it’s good to have been in a position to present one another all the great, unhealthy and every thing in between, and actually battle for our greatest selves. Now, we simply joke, like yeah, we nonetheless have issues to work out – however champagne issues! We’ve gotten by means of numerous hell.’