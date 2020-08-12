Kevin Hart & Katy Perry Defend Ellen DeGeneres Amidst Backlash

Kevin Hart and Katy Perry have each gone out of their method to defend Ellen DeGeneres amidst her latest backlash, and followers are pissed. DeGeneres first got here below hearth again in March when she was accused of being a “mean” particular person. When a comic provided donations in alternate for tales in regards to the speak present host, many individuals opened up about their lower than favorable experiences together with her. It appeared that loads of individuals had examples of the comic not behaving within the variety method which she touts. Former followers, trade professions, and even a former bodyguard spoke out about DeGeneres’ character.

How the imply rumors escalated

But DeGeneres being referred to as “mean” was solely the tip of the iceberg. The 62-year-old was additionally referred to as out for making a poisonous work setting for The Ellen Degeneres Show. Employees cited poor communication and therapy as among the main grievances that they had about working for the present. Naturally, this grievance didn’t assist DeGeneres’ picture.

The comic issued a press release in response to claims that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is a poisonous setting

When the allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a poisonous setting persevered, DeGeneres launched a press release to her crew. That assertion was then leaked to the general public. Many individuals felt that the comic’s response was insufficient. Former followers and critics accused the speak present host of failing to apologize adequately or take any accountability for the setting that she helped create. This solely elevated DeGeneres’ backlash.

Portia de Rossi defends her spouse

Things received so dangerous that DeGeneres’ spouse, Portia de Rossi made public assertion to defend her spouse. But, apart from de Rossi, many celebrities have chosen to not communicate on the matter. However, that has all modified as each Hart and Perry have jumped to the comic’s protection through public statements on their social media platforms.

Kevin Hart speaks out on Instagram

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart started about DeGeneres in a prolonged Instagram submit. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fu*king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” Hart shared, inferring that his private experiences with the speak present host are at odds with “mean” rumors.

“The Internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with people’s downfall,’ Hart stated, continuing on. “It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully, it goes out of style soon…This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences…It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen,” the Seriously Funny star concluded.

Katy Perry exhibits her assist for DeGeneres on Twitter

Perry additionally took to Twitter to specific her personal private sentiments about DeGeneres. “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” the “Firework” artist started.

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow,” Perry concluded about DeGeneres. Naturally, followers of each Perry and Hart took concern with their posts. They felt that their celeb standing assured that DeGeneres wouldn’t deal with them poorly they usually had been making an attempt to invalidate others’ points with the host. Only time will inform if another celebrities rush to assist DeGeneres. But, it appears as if her slew of dangerous press isn’t ending anytime quickly.