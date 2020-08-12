Kim Kardashian, Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande & extra pray for Beirut amidst latest explosions within the metropolis

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Adriana Lima and extra despatched their prayers and needs to the folks of Beirut after struggling deadly explosions. Scroll right down to learn what the celebs needed to say

After an enormous explosion occurred within the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4, Hollywood celebrities have been sending their needs. Local information group LBCI reported the next day that at the very least 5,000 folks had been injured within the blast and that at the very least 135 had been killed. Dozens had been additionally deemed lacking. At this time, the precise explanation for the explosion stays unclear. However, President Michel Aoun mentioned an investigation into the blast would reveal the circumstances of what occurred as quickly as potential and that the outcomes could be publicly shared.

According to CNN, Prime Minister Hassan Diab mentioned an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been saved in a port warehouse for six years “with out preventative measures.”

After the information broke, a number of celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, Hilary Clinton amongst others shared messages on social media. See all their posts beneath.

Kim Kardashian tweeted, “Pray for Beirut.”

Ariana Grande tweeted with donation hyperlinks. “Please assist/donate when you’re in a position to, I might be doing so too.”

my coronary heart, energy and condolences are with Lebanon and everybody affected by this tragedy.

Adriana Lima: “My coronary heart bleeds with all that has been happening on this planet proper now, I want I may have the facility to unite and defend each single human being. When does it cease? How far will it go? I’ll pray on daily basis for peace, security, well being…. I simply know that the entire world has been true a lot this yr… sufficient …. My coronary heart goes to all of the households…..”

Hillary Clinton: “My coronary heart goes out to Beirut and the Lebanese folks as they grieve and heal after yesterday’s devastating explosion. In the aftermath, strangers helped strangers bind wounds, discover households, and calm youngsters. I’m wishing you peace and group within the days forward.”

Salma Hayek: “Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon. My damaged coronary heart goes out to all of the individuals who have misplaced family members and who’re within the affected areas of my beloved Beirut.”

Naomi Campbell: “My ideas, prayers and love exit to the folks of Lebanon and their households #Beirut #HyperlinkInBio (my reminiscences of downtown of how I’ll bear in mind it).”

