Mac Jones named to observe checklist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Alabama’s Mac Jones was considered one of 48 quarterbacks named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch checklist, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation introduced Tuesday.

Jones, now a redshirt junior, performed in 12 video games however began 4 of them following accidents to Tua Tagovailoa, together with the ultimate three video games of the 12 months. He posted a 3-1 report because the crew’s beginning quarterback with wins over Arkansas, Western Carolina and Michigan.

The Jacksonville Fla., native threw for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions whereas finishing 68.eight p.c of his passes (97-of-141), filling properly in for Tagovailoa, because the offense didn’t change that a lot from quarterback to quarterback. But a pair of pick-sixes in opposition to Auburn had been pricey in what was in any other case a strong audition for the beginning position.

“I think it was a good start,” Jones stated in February. “I think I got some respect from my teammates, and they did a good job helping and having my back. So, credit to all my teammates where they made it a lot easier. But that’s obviously in the past, and we’re looking forward to moving forward and me taking over the team and helping us win games.”

When the Crimson Tide returns to the sphere, he’ll compete to attempt to maintain onto that beginning job with the likes of Bryce Young and Paul Tyson, however Jones will possible be No. 1 in line to begin out, given his efficiency final season and the way he has approached this distinctive offseason.

Alabama has had two Unitas Award winners — first with Jay Barker in 1993 and most just lately AJ McCarron in 2013. The award is offered yearly to the highest senior and upperclassman quarterback. Candidates are chosen primarily based on participant efficiency on and off the sphere.

Alabama gamers on preseason watch lists:

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Dylan Moses

Chuck Bednarik Award: Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II

Davey O’Brien Award: Mac Jones

Doak Walker Award: Najee Harris

Biletnikoff Award: DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle

John Mackey Award: Carl Tucker

Butkus Award: Dylan Moses, Shane Lee

Jim Thorpe Award: Patrick Surtain II

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Patrick Surtain II

Outland Trophy: Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, LaBryan Ray, Alex Leatherwood

Paul Hornung Award: Jaylen Waddle

Wuerffel Trophy: Miller Forristall

Maxwell Award: Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award: Mac Jones





