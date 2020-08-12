Maluma and CNCO will carry out on the MTV Awards reside regardless of the virus | AP

Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will carry out this month on the MTV Music Video Awards ceremony.



MTV introduced Tuesday that Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch may also carry out on the Aug. 30 occasion, which was initially to be held on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The present will now be held outside from varied places in New York in response to the c0ronavirus pandemic.

The participation of artists together with BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, and Keke Palmer as host of the ceremony was beforehand introduced. This 12 months the VMAs, as these awards are additionally recognized by their acronym in English, integrated two new classes that replicate the instances we reside in: finest music video from residence and finest efficiency in quarantine.



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prime the record of nominees with 9 mentions every. Together they compete for the very best honor, video of the 12 months, for his or her collaboration « Rain on Me », which got here to prime the recognition charts.

The Weeknd and Billie Eilish comply with with six nominations every, together with video of the 12 months for « Blinding Lights » and « all the things i wished, » respectively. Also measured for this award are Taylor Swift with « The Man, » Future and Drake with « Life Is Good » and Eminem with « Godzilla, » which incorporates the late rapper Juice WRLD.



Ricch is up for 3 awards, together with music of the 12 months for his No. 1 hit « The Box. » CNCO has two nominations, for finest efficiency in quarantine and finest choreography, and Maluma one, within the class of finest Latino.

Gaga and Grande obtained 9 nominations every Thursday, together with Video of the Year for his or her No. 1 dance hit « Rain on Me. » The observe additionally competes for honors for music of the 12 months, finest collaboration, finest pop, finest cinematography, finest visible results, and finest choreography.