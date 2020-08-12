Masked Singer Australia sees rankings drop as season 2 debuts

Masked Singer Australia was again on screens Down Under this week for its second season however it appears that evidently not as many Australians had been eager to get guessing as they had been final 12 months.

The actuality present, which airs on Australia’s Channel 10, reportedly suffered a rankings drop with Mumbrella reporting that 823,000 metro viewers watched the primary unmasking, with 733,000 tuning in for the episode general.

The rankings declined by 30% as compared with the primary season’s opening episode, which attracted 1.162 metro viewers.

Channel 10

The episode, which unmasked tennis champion Mark Philippoussis because the Echidna, was overwhelmed by the season finale of Australian Ninja Warrior, which was watched by 1.99 million metro viewers.

Channel 10’s head of programming Daniel Monaghan stated that the channel was happy with the present’s efficiency, saying, “The Masked Singer has roared again onto our screens with all of the enjoyable, spectacle and wackiness Australians have come to like from this present.

“The Masked Singer Australia considerably lifted our viewers in its timeslot and created actual buzz on social media final night time. The greatest is but to return, with nice singing, nice dancing and many jaw-dropping moments as we reveal who’s behind the masks.”

The Masked Singer, which incorporates a panel of judges attempting to guess the id of celebrities who sing whereas inside an enormous costume and masks, has change into a worldwide hit and has variations in nations together with the USA, UK, South Korea, France, Germany, Portugal and Thailand.

Channel 10

The Australian model has Jackie O, Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and Urzila Carlson as panellists, with Urzila changing season one panellist Lindsay Lohan.

Its first season was gained by singer, actor and mannequin Cody Simpson, who was disguised as Robot.

The UK model of the present is because of start filming its second season this autumn, with panellist Davina McCall confirming that work will start “in September or October”, though the present might not have a dwell viewers this time round resulting from social distancing measures.

