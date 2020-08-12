Megan Thee Stallion slams male critics of WAP

Bang Showbiz

12 August 2020

Megan Thee Stallion has slammed males hating on her raunchy Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’ after CeeLo Green took goal on the “salacious” rappers

Megan Thee Stallion has hit out at haters of her Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’ after the pair had been criticised for his or her “shameless grownup content material” by CeeLo Green.

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker took to Twitter to take goal on the males who’ve mocked the rappers after they unleashed the specific observe and its accompanying video – which sees Kylie Jenner and themselves strut round in eye-popping lingerie.

She wrote: “Lol dudes will scream “slob on my okay***” phrase for phrase and crying abt WAP [laughing while crying emoji] bye lil boy. (sic)”

The remark got here after CeeLo – who had a music with the title ‘F*** You’ in 2010, which was often known as ‘Forget You’ or ‘Fu’ – mentioned the likes of Nicki Minaj must be utilizing their platform to be function fashions to their younger followers, while he additionally took goal at Megan and Cardi.

CeeLo referred to as trendy pop music “sheer savagery” earlier than stepping into on the chart-toppers.

In an interview with Far Out journal, he bemoaned: “Plenty of music as we speak may be very unlucky and disappointing on a private and ethical stage.

“There was as soon as a time after we had been savvy sufficient to code sure issues. We might specific to these it was meant for with the fashion of language we used. But now music is shameless, it’s sheer savagery.

“It’s problematic, we undergo from it as a result of there are those who don’t have anything to do with it, however it’s assumed of everybody. You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or somebody who’s up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to affect. Nicki could possibly be efficient in so many different constructive methods, but it surely feels determined.”

The 45-year-old singer then hailed them consideration seekers.

And whereas he understands they’re attempting to advertise “divine femininity”, he believes they’re doing so at a “value”.

He continued: “Attention can be a drug and competitors is round … Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they’re all roughly doing comparable salacious gesturing to kinda get into place. I get it, the unbiased lady and being in management, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get all of it, [but] it comes at what value?”

‘WAP’ – which contains a flurry of sexual innuendos – has obtained a blended response from followers and critics alike, however goals to unfold a message of feminine empowerment.