Miley Cyrus’ Official Top 20 largest songs within the UK

From Hannah Montana to tongue-waggling wild little one and past, Miley Cyrus has been one thing of a chameleon throughout her pop profession.

Now she’s again with a brand new look and new music, however what concerning the hits that got here earlier than it? We depend down Miley’s high promoting and most streamed hits and have a look at her profession highlights.

View Miley’s Official UK Chart historical past in full right here, together with 17 Top 40 singles and eight Top 40 albums.

See You Again

Miley’s first hit, and one thing of a landmark monitor, because it marked her transition from cheery Disney princess Hannah Montana into herself. It peaked at Number 11 in 2008 – a place Miley would see fairly a little bit of over the subsequent few years. See You Again has 203,000 chart gross sales, together with 5 million streams, to rank as her 12th largest monitor.

The Climb

The Top 10 evaded Miley but once more with this sweeping ballad, stalling at Number 11 in spring 2009. But there was greater success forward for this track — only for another person. X Factor winner Joe McElderry coated the monitor and took it to Number 1 (finally) at New Year and even gave Miley a lift within the course of, returning her model to the Top 40. Although she did not handle to clamber to Joe’s heights, The Climb has a gross sales tally of 673,000 (together with 34.2 million streams) below its utility belt to rank as her sixth largest single.

Party within the USA

The curse of Number 11 struck but once more for Miley – what was this woman gonna need to do to get in that Top 10? It’s virtually web legislation that when speaking about this track, you should point out Jessie J was one of many writers, so there you go. Party within the USA 1.04 million chart gross sales (includinig 82 million streams) to be Miley’s largest monitor total within the UK.

Can’t Be Tamed

As with most stars who begin out with a cutesy, tween picture, Miley was attempting to shed her Hannah Montana pores and skin as soon as and for all, and her first critical try was on Can’t Be Tamed. The monitor is mainly a three-minute lengthy assertion of intent – Miley shall be breaking free and doing her personal factor anytime quickly and was unstoppable.

In case you missed the track’s subtleties, Miley was in a cage for the video. Needless to say, the monitor’s mother or father album could be her final with that file label. Can’t Be Tamed could not attraction its well beyond Number 13, sadly, but it surely has offered 121,000 chart gross sales to rank as her 16th largest track. And now comes the large change we knew was coming…

We Can’t Stop

So what does Miley need to do to get into the Top 10, we requested. Well, the reply appears to be wreck a mansion, tub in milk, lick the whole lot in website, step on a cranium product of french fries, trace that somebody is doing medication within the subsequent room, twerk, rock a onesie and create common havoc. Oh, and produce a genuinely good pop track that might completely seize the (wealthy) millennial second.

We Can’t Stop, lead single from Miley’s amazingly titled album Bangerz, divided followers and critics alike but it surely was fairly unapologetic, particularly when it went straight in at Number 1 in August 2013 to offer Miley her first Top 10 and chart-topper as well. We Can’t Stop at present stands as her fourth largest monitor on 902,000 chart gross sales, together with 42.7 million streams.

Wrecking Ball

How do you comply with a closely stylised, hedonistic name to arms like We Can’t Stop? Well, you sit on a wrecking ball bare, that is how. The Miley media machine was in full swing with the discharge of this emotional, but ballsy ballad that each confirmed Miley’s delicate aspect and added extra gas to the fireplace of controversy – particularly when Miley licked a sledgehammer. Look, she’s simply naturally curious, OK?

Wrecking Ball additionally went straight in on the high, beating Eminem within the course of. The monitor smashed its solution to 968,000 chart gross sales, making it her third largest track.

Malibu

Returning to her pop-rock roots in 2017, Malibu, the lead single from Younger Now, blended the genres of nation and pop to create a track that’s actually charming tand makes you are feeling heat and fuzzy inside. Miley’s first hit within the streaming age, it turned Miley’s fourth to peak at Number 11, and ranks as her fifth largest single total with 748,000 chart gross sales.

Elsewhere, Miley’s most up-to-date UK chart entry, three-way collab Don’t Call Me Angel with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, is her ninth largest track (268,000 chart gross sales), whereas her large Mark Ronson duet Nothing Breaks Like A Heart is second on 984,000. Both songs reached Number 2.

