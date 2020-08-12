Millie Bobby Brown joins celebrities congratulating Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell on their being pregnant

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell introduced that they are anticipating their first youngster collectively on Tuesday.

And the likes of celeb friends together with Millie Bobby Brown, Perez Hilton, Curtis Stone and Lisa Wilkinson have congratulated the couple on their child information.

Stranger Things star Millie, 16, wrote beneath Bindi’s Instagram put up: ‘Congratulations! So thrilling, so completely satisfied for you each.’

American Blogger and media persona Perz Hilton in the meantime wrote on Instagram: ‘Babies are magic and heal! So stunning!!!’

Australian chef Curtis in the meantime added: ‘Amazing information!!! Congrats.’

The Project star Lisa Wilkinson commented that she has ‘tears in her eyes.’

‘Oh that is simply essentially the most stunning information guys,’ Lisa wrote.

She completed: ‘I’ve tears in my eyes. What a fortunate baby! All my love all the time. And Terri goes to be the BEST grandma!!!’

Other stars who congratulated the couple embody Rove McManus and Amanda Keller.

On Tuesday, Bindi, 22, introduced she’s anticipating her first youngster with former wakeboarder Chandler Powell, 23.

In an Instagram put up, Bindi wrote: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re anticipating!’

‘It’s an honour to share this particular second in our lives with you. Though I’m nonetheless in my first trimester, we actually need you to be a part of our journey from the start of this new life chapter.’

‘We could not wait to share the information as this stunning little being has change into crucial a part of our lives. Your assist means the world to us.’

‘Please let me know your greatest recommendation and ship good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & gentle.’

In the accompanying picture, Bindi and Chandler, 23, posed aspect by aspect of their Australia Zoo uniforms, holding up a tiny model of the outfit for his or her baby.

The announcement comes every week after Bindi had her 22nd birthday at Australia Zoo – her final public look earlier than she introduced her being pregnant.

Bindi celebrated by feeding the crocodiles, alongside her husband Chandler, brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin.

The conservationist excitedly ran out and greeted awaiting crowds, able to placed on a death-defying present.

The couple had been married lower than 5 months in the past on March 25, in a makeshift ceremony at Australia Zoo.

The pair needed to rush their stroll down the aisle, cancelling earlier, extra elaborate marriage ceremony plans, on account of COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile shortly after Bindi and Chandler introduced their child information, her mom Terri Irwin shared a heartfelt message on Twitter.

The Irwin matriarch, 56, posted a photograph of the expectant couple holding up a tiny model of the Australia Zoo uniform, and in addition informed her followers that the information was bittersweet following her husband Steve’s demise nearly 14 years in the past.

She started: ‘This is the very best day ever! I’m over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a child!’

‘Words can not categorical the love that’s filling my coronary heart. While I want that Steve was right here to share this stunning second, I do know that he could be so proud,’ she added.

Steve, died tragically 14 years in the past, when Bindi was eight years outdated. The Crocodile Hunter was pierced within the chest by a stingray barb in 2006.