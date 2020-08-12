Movies Like Lost Husband | 7 Romantic Films Similar to The Lost Husband

Adapted from Katherine Center’s 2013 namesake novel, ‘The Lost Husband’ is an enthralling movie about love, loss, betrayal, and self-discovery. Leslie Bibb stars as Libby Moran, a not too long ago widowed mom of two. After another fallout together with her personal mom, she and her kids transfer in together with her Aunt Jean at her goat farm in central Texas. Neither Libby nor her kids are fitted to farm life, however they know that they’ve nowhere else to go. Libby meets James O’Connor (Josh Duhamel), the good-looking supervisor of Jean’s farm, who helps the Morans modify to their new circumstances. If you’re searching for related movies, that is the proper checklist for you. You can watch a number of of those films like The Lost Husband on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Safe Haven (2013)

In Lasse Hallström’s supernatural romance drama movie ‘Safe Haven’, Duhamel is the one who performs a widowed dad or mum of two. His object of affection right here is Erin Tierney/Katie Feldman (Julianne Hough), a girl fleeing from her abusive cop husband. The movie is predicated on Nicholas Sparks’ 2010 novel of the identical identify.

6. Miss Nobody (2010)

‘Miss Nobody’ has little or no in widespread with ‘The Lost Husband’, besides that they each have Bibb portraying the lead character. This little identified however pleasant black comedy is among the greatest works that Bibb has ever achieved in her profession. It received her the Best Actress Award on the 2010 Boston Film Festival. Her character, Sarah Jane McKinney, is a diligent worker of a giant pharmaceutical firm. When she by chance kills her boss whereas making an attempt to rebuff his sexual advances and subsequently will get his job on the workplace, she decides to proceed killing to rise by means of the company ladder.

5. The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Yet one other ebook adaptation (Nicholas Evans’ 1995 novel), ‘The Horse Whisperer’ stars Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sam Neill, and a younger Scarlett Johansson. After a traumatizing accident which leaves her daughter amputated and her greatest buddy lifeless, a city-dwelling and workaholic mom reaches out to a horse-whisperer within the distant mountains of Montana to assist her daughter’s now-unmanageable horse, believing that her daughter can solely heal when the horse does as effectively. He accepts the job however requests the daughter’s involvement in her horse’s restoration. Agreeing to this, the 2 ladies transfer to the distant farm the place the horse whisperer lives.

4. Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948)

The oldest entry on this checklist, ‘Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House’ options Cary Grant and Myrna Loy of their third and remaining movie collectively. It revolves round a metropolis couple with the will to have a much bigger home for his or her household. They are duped into buying a ramshackle 200-year-old farmhouse in Connecticut. Although they understand their mistake, they nonetheless resolve to rebuild the home, believing that they will make a house there. However, because the renovation prices mount up, they begin to surprise if this was ever a good suggestion.

3. Fly Away Home (1996)

Carroll Ballard’s household drama movie ‘Fly Away Home’ is the fictionalized depiction of the lifetime of Bill Lishman, who helped Canada geese migrate together with his ultralight plane. Jeff Daniels performs Thomas Alden, an artist and inventor, whose daughter involves dwell with him at his farm after her mom dies.

2. One Fine Day (1996)

Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney-starrer ‘One Fine Day’ tells the story of two single dad and mom elevating their kids in New York. When their paths cross in probably the most hectic days in each of their lives, they rapidly conclude that they want one another’s assist to get by means of it. Pfeiffer’s Melanie Parker is an architect who wants to point out her designs to an vital shopper, whereas Clooney’s Jack Taylor is a journalist working after a scoop in regards to the mayor’s mafia hyperlinks. The relationship between them begins as almost antagonistic, however because the film progresses, they usually get to know one another, a bond begins to develop between the 2. Like ‘The Lost Husband’, ‘One Fine Day’ focuses on the trials and tribulations of single parenthood.

1. A Home of Our Own (1993)

Predominantly set in Idaho, ‘A Home of Our Own’ facilities round a widowed mom, Frances Lacey (Kathy Bates), and her six kids, who transfer from Los Angeles in the hunt for a greater life. They purchase an unfinished woodhouse on the outskirts of the city and begin engaged on it collectively. Libby and Frances have related character trajectories. Both lose their husbands and discover it troublesome to deal with single motherhood earlier than transferring with their kids to a faraway place for a recent begin.

Read More: The Lost Husband Ending, Explained