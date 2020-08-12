My Baby’s Existential Angst | The New Yorker

My child was born grappling with the heavy questions that the majority of us don’t begin to ponder till puberty, midlife, or previous age. But as a result of she will’t dye her hair black, purchase a sports activities automotive, or yell on the self-checkout register within the grocery retailer, her burdensome ideas are expressed in decidedly babyish methods.

My motherly instinct senses that my child is an previous soul, recalling many previous lives and actually feeling them. According to her physician, she’s teething and has gasoline. This could also be true on a fundamental stage, however I’m sure that she’s additionally a extremely superior nascent human with acute existential angst. I’ve lived lengthy sufficient to know flatulence from the insufferable dread of existence.

Here is proof of her Weltschmerz:

The child screams and farts on the identical time, again and again; just isn’t soothed by cuddles, her pacifier, or her safety blanket; and solely calms down after I activate the Smiths.

The child lies face down on the ground for 5 minutes, arms splayed, and screams when I attempt to transfer her.

While reclined in her stroller, which is being pushed uphill by me, the child slowly removes her pacifier, holds her arm out nonchalantly, and drops mentioned pacifier onto the sidewalk, all whereas staring into my soul, or at my sweaty brow, disapprovingly. She instantly bemoans her loss.

The child retains placing her full hand in her mouth, turning crimson, choking, after which laughing gleefully at my panic.

Upon assembly my good friend’s well-behaved child, Ernest, my child throws a tantrum that features numerous bucking, flailing, and, finally, throwing her bottle at poor Ernest’s head. Ernest cries, which overjoys my child as a result of she now has a companion in angst.

The child makes a sound that’s technically “baa-baa-baa” however is also “B.A.H.-B.A.H.-B.A.H.,” as in, “Bored as Hell, Bored as Hell, Bored as Hell.”

Surrounded by a blue teddy bear, a strange-looking knitted lamb, and the melted, purple-plastic blob she discovered at her cousin’s home and adopted, the child out of the blue begins to yell at her beloved toys with the fervour of Greta Thunberg scolding the U.N. Then she falls backward and stares on the ceiling for ten minutes.

I faux to be struck by an arrow and play useless, and this delights my child a lot that she begins clapping.

The child takes one take a look at a smiling stranger who resembles Steve Buscemi and sobs inconsolably for an hour.

The child grimaces whereas rejecting mashed-up avocado, so I put it on toast and eat it. She stares at me, frowns, and lets out a velociraptor-esque noise that appears to say, “It takes eighty-six gallons of water to produce a single avocado, many of which are grown in third-world countries by diverting water from rivers to irrigate crops, with devastating effects on local ecosystems and villages. Spread that on your toast, mother, you small-minded millennial.”

The child by no means rolls, besides after I place her on the mattress. Then she barrels towards the sting like a nihilistic gymnast.

While resting peacefully in my lap, the child out of the blue throws her arms up and arches her again, diving head first towards the ground. She wails after I catch her.

While I rock the child to sleep, she reaches a chubby finger by way of the darkness and pokes at my neck flab, reminding me that point is merciless and that I ought to spend money on turtlenecks. Then she laughs, turns away, and farts forcefully as she stares into the inky abyss of night time.