Netflix Resumes Production On Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’

Netflix has resumed manufacturing on the second season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher within the United Kingdom.

After Netflix put work on maintain for The Witcher over rising issues relating to the pandemic just a few months in the past, manufacturing has lastly resumed. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich had beforehand proven off the protection precautions being taken for solid and crew on the Henry Cavill sequence, revealing the face-masks and face-shields that Netflix is offering for everybody engaged on set. Hissrich’s inventive accomplice Stephen Surjik revealed the information a number of hours in the past.

Stephen Surjik posted a shot of the brand new covid communication system on Netflix’s The Witcher, which helps the crew cut back shut contact time on set. The director additionally identified that whereas everyone seems to be a little bit cautious, there’s morale on set. The information comes quickly after the announcement that the sequence is getting its personal six-part prequel on the streaming service. Take a take a look at the director engaged on Netflix’s The Witcher under.

Here is the official synopsis for the primary season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher:

Based on the best-selling fantasy sequence, The Witcher is an epic story of destiny and household. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to seek out his place in a world the place individuals typically show extra depraved than beasts. But when future hurtles him towards a robust sorceress, and a younger princess with a harmful secret, the three should study to navigate the more and more risky Continent collectively.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza, and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as novice sorcerers.

Source: Stephen Surjik