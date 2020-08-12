Netflix’s Teen Dance Movie ‘Work It’: We Have Questions

You gotta love a ragtag staff of dancing teenagers!

Disney Channel alum Sabrina Carpenter has been elevating no matter materials she finds herself working with for the reason that days of Girl Meets World, and I mentally ready myself for that to be the case once more, going into Netflix’s unique teen dance film Work It, by which Carpenter performs a kind A however completely clumsy high-school senior who has to start out a dance staff for causes. But Work It is a uncommon really good entry within the rising style of Netflix teen films, buoyed by well-choreographed dance numbers, cute boys, genuinely intelligent dialogue, and a Sharpay-tier efficiency from Keiynan Lonsdale (and if you realize me, you realize Sharpay-tier is the very best tier). It’s nonetheless a Netflix teen film, so I felt very previous and really confused all through the entire thing. Here are a ton of questions I had whereas watching Work It, with possibly, like, two solutions. I needed to be taught what a dance belt was the exhausting means, and now you do, too.

Does this highschool simply continuously host assemblies for its dance crew to indicate off its newest routines, tied to nothing? If so, why didn’t I’m going to this highschool?

How did the captain of a high-school dance staff in North Carolina grasp the weather of vogue?

Can the Thunderbirds compete on season two of Legendary?

Did anybody else have an out-of-body expertise throughout the opening credit when the phrases “Producer: Alicia Keys” flashed throughout the display? Just me?

Noooooo, are we nonetheless beginning films with voice-overs that say, “Albert Einstein once said”?

Wait. Did Albert Einstein really say that “dancers are the athletes of God,” or is that simply a kind of misattributed Facebook boomer memes?

Sabrina Carpenter performs Quinn, a kind A scholar who does 1,000,000 extracurriculars, together with working the AV sales space for the Thunderbirds efficiency. Why is that this high-school AV setup so high-tech, although? She seems to be like she’s piloting drones or working the soundboard for Enigma.

When fictional dad and mom title their fictional infants “Jazz,” is it as a result of they know they’re destined to develop as much as grow to be the Cool Best Friend character?

Oh, it’s Jas.

Does Quinn put on her prime button accomplished as much as seem like a fuckboy on goal or by chance? Maybe she’s simply an Alex Delany fan?





Quinn’s greatest pal Jazz Jas is on the dance staff, whose dance-prodigy captain, by the best way, GOES BY THE NAME JULLIARD. I reside! (This one’s not a query, extra a puff of appreciation.)

Quinn’s one motivating life drive is entering into Duke, as a result of it’s the place her late dad went. And Quinn’s mother needs her to go premed in order that “pretty soon, you’ll be Dr. Quinn.” Why did she cross up the plain Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman joke? Do children lately not know who Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman is? Is When Calls the Heart the trendy model of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman?

What business do I acknowledge her mother from? (Oh, in fact. I do know her from each Canadian business. She’s like Canada’s Flo from Progressive.)

Why does Quinn not admire her mother’s pre-Duke-interview “pump-up jam,” “Get on Your Feet”?

Why does American teen tradition overprogram a sure demographic of youngsters to do that kind of “overachieving” extracurricular stuff to fluff out their purposes to not possible schools, forcing them to take it significantly, after which bombard them with media the place the ethical is to punish and disgrace them for taking it so significantly? Which is to say, why can’t all teen films simply be Teen Wolf?

Does RuPaul get royalties when Michelle Buteau (taking part in a Duke admissions officer) calls Quinn “squirrel friend”?

How does Michelle Buteau spin each line into gold?:

Michelle Buteau: What are you obsessed with? Quinn: Duke. Michelle Buteau: That’s unhappy. Unless it’s a man named Duke ‘cause that’s actually sizzling.

Does Quinn’s sartorial type qualify as what the teenagers these days are calling “dark academia”? And what’s the distinction between “dark academia” and simply “preppy”?

Duke admissions officer Michelle Buteau instructed Quinn to loosen up, be extra daring and fewer nerdy. So why is Quinn following up with an electronic mail that begins with “Winston Churchill once said”?

How many full tubes of Boy Brow does it take for Sabrina Carpenter to make her eyebrows look so Groucho? Why do her eyebrows give me the identical uncanny impact as John Travolta’s sprayed-on toupee?

What is it about Sabrina Carpenter’s faux typing that makes it the least convincing faux typing I’ve ever seen?

OH MY GOD, A DANCE BATTLE.

Is this a musical? Is this strictly diegetic? Are these dance battles simply regular occurrences as a result of a lot of the bystanders appear fairly unbothered?

Why does their highschool seem like a pharmaceutical-company campus run by Martin Shkreli?

I REPEAT: WHERE DID THIS TEEN AT THIS RICH-KID SCHOOL LEARN TO VOGUE LIKE THAT.

Quinn’s home and neighborhood are simply so blatantly, unmistakably Toronto. Why do movies that so clearly happen in Toronto — that don’t even attempt to conceal the look of it — proceed to insist on being set someplace completely different? If you movie a Toronto teen, doth they not vogue?

Why has Quinn’s ballet-recital footage from when she was 5 in crisp HD as an alternative of shaky, grainy camcorder thrown me right into a midlife disaster?

Sabrina Carpenter the particular person was born earlier than 9/11, however her character was born after 9/11. This by no means comes up, however how does this have an effect on her efficiency?

Where did Sabrina discover ways to make this face?

And how do I get the image out of my head endlessly?

Why are learning-how-to-dance montages so satisfying?

Why does Jas associate with Quinn’s scheme to tug her out of probably the most profitable dance staff within the state throughout her senior yr to start out a brand new one, all in order that Quinn could make good on a mislead a Duke admissions officer?

How a few years will Jordan Fisher need to spend doing solely teen films? Ten? More???

Wait, so does this film need us to root for the white woman whose solely motivation to enter the large dance competitors is so she will be able to pad out her résumé and get into Duke, the place she’s already a legacy, whereas rooting in opposition to the queer Black child with a lifelong ardour for dance and a God-given expertise?

Ooh, are they recruiting a ragtag staff of misfits?

How does Robbie (the child they discover within the karate class) pull that Buddy Holly look off?

Does this film acceptable bisexual lighting for heterosexual functions?

Why don’t all films embody a sequence the place a person in a decent black T-shirt teaches a lady methods to dance? Just drop it in there someplace, Marvel! Let Tom Holland DANCE!

Why does the Jake Taylor Dance Crew (fronted by Jake Taylor, performed by Jordan Fisher) destroy its in any other case deeply horny “Go Up” video with suspenders, of all issues? And why was Jake the one one on the staff who didn’t need to put on them?





Where does Quinn get her khakis? I’m considering Uniqlo?

Who got here up with the thought to call the dance studio the place Jordan Fisher teaches “Lil’ Stompers”? Why does that sound like a diaper firm?

WHY is Sabrina so dedicated to the highest button?





How many dance montages can one film maintain in a 93-minute run time?

Is this the primary film to have a personality crush on a mattress salesman? Because that is grounds for bodily comedy!

Is Liza Koshy, who performs Jas, the one instance of a YouTuber-to-actress crossover who’s sort of actually good at it? Because she’s enjoyable right here.

Okay, they made a Raptors joke. Does that make this, canonically, a Toronto movie? Please?

Where can I purchase the Thunderbirds’ pink-and-white uniforms?

It could be very humorous that Quinn’s staff does its first efficiency for a person on the retirement residence who’s “not allowed to watch 50 Shades of Gray anymore after what happened last time.” Ten comedy factors.

“Did he just fall asleep to Big Freedia?” Jas is asking all the nice questions and stealing my bit.

Oops, did their mediocre dancing kill the attractive previous man?

It did.

Why is the truth that the phrase MOTIVATION is written on Quinn’s bed room wall in multicolor sticker letters so tragicomic?

Is Keiynan Lonsdale (Julliard) someway doing extra sensible comedic work simply holding an iced espresso and performing threatening than something Will Ferrell did in Eurovision? And why is the reply to that query sure?

Were they not in a position to get Jerry from Cheer to make a cameo?

Wait, what are dance belts? Do they exist simply to stop involuntary penile motion in male dancers?





Oh.

How lengthy did it take for this film’s location scouts to search out probably the most romantic, attractive freeway underpass for Jordan Fisher and Sabrina Carpenter to tango below?

What does human contact really feel like? I don’t bear in mind!

Is this film sponsored by Casper? So a lot mattress stuff.

Why would Juilliard (the college) attempt to extinguish Julliard (the boy)’s hearth?

How lengthy till Jas will get her personal film?

Was the half after Quinn quits the staff and Priya’s filming the entire time after which it smash-cuts to Jordan Fisher being all like “I saw the Instagram!” imagined to be humorous?

Why wouldn’t Jordan Fisher’s dance-studio boss let him observe within the studio on evenings when it wasn’t rented out? And would his after-hours dance practices within the studio actually be a fireable offense?

Is the previous girl on the nursing residence speaking about how a lot she likes Queer Eye product placement?

Will Netflix ever cease making films the place Jordan Fisher woos a lady who volunteers at a really luxe-looking nursing residence?

Is Quinn immediately in a position to dance now as a result of she made out with a boy?

Is that lengthy broad shot of Quinn working to Jake’s home a direct homage to the legendary Saoirse Ronan in the classic film from 2019 Little Women?

Is Quinn’s hair lastly all the way down to mission how she feels comfy in her physique now as a result of she’s kissed a boy and subsequently can dance?

Quinn tells Jake that she thought “dancing was going to get me into Duke and that Duke would make me happy, but dancing makes me happy!” And don’t you hate it when that occurs?

How a lot does Jake pay a month for that large exposed-brick-loft studio condominium?

If Jake Taylor’s already graduated from highschool, how previous is he imagined to be? And is Sabrina Carpenter’s character 18 but? Hmmm. Sus.

Are these Jordan Fisher’s precise tattoos?

No tea, no shade, however he doesn’t look like the sort.

Did you suppose this wasn’t a film the place a granny dances hip-hop and swears? Because you thought incorrect.

Why did the scene the place Quinn and Jas make up within the rest room transfer me to laughter and transfer me?

Wait, is that this a great film?

Why is among the working gags that Robbie doesn’t know what “TBD” stands for? Is that one thing that individuals don’t know what it means?

Do you suppose on the primary take of Quinn’s “prayer to Beyoncé” scene, Sabrina unintentionally simply referred to as it Homecoming and somebody from Netflix corrected her in order that she had to name it “the Netflix special Homecoming”?

Why does this film give us, like, zero dialogue from a lot of the dance staff? They all have fun-seeming personalities! Is anybody gonna inform Netflix you possibly can’t simply solid a bunch of POC backup characters after which not likely allow them to converse?

Is there a correct time period for what I prefer to name “the Sharpay dilemma,” the place the viewer roots for the villain regardless of the movie’s needs as a result of they’re simply so clearly in the best?





Why couldn’t they’ve given the Work It! dance event extra enjoyable shade commentary from the judges? Was John Michael Higgins booked?

What is that this Okay-Pop bop the Thunderbirds do their ultimate dance to? (It’s “I Am the Best” by 2NE1.)

Is it simply me or does TBD’s ultimate dance have large Team Sweden from Netflix’s Eurovision vibes?

All proper, so how drastically was Quinn imagined to have improved? Because she’s nonetheless not … nice.





Do I really like their ultimate dance quantity as a result of it’s really good or as a result of it jogs my memory of the “Get on Your Feet” scene from Parks and Recreation? Or, third possibility, “Why not both?”

“Juilliard? I don’t know her.” —Julliard the character talking of Juilliard the place.

So Jas and Julliard have been scouted by the New York Dance Academy, and Michelle Buteau has been fired from Duke and employed by NYU. Are they setting us up for a sequel?

Is this probably the greatest entries within the Netflix teen-movie canon?



